Toyota Camry, Vellfire Pricier By Up To Rs 4 Lakh

Modified On Jul 07, 2020 01:34 PM By Rohit for Toyota Camry

Toyota says the price hike is a result of an increase in the exchange rate

The Camry gets a price hike of Rs 1.14 lakh.

Price of the Vellfire has shot up by Rs 4 lakh.

The Camry is now priced at Rs 39.02 lakh while the luxury MPV costs Rs 83.50 lakh.

Toyota offers both models with a BS6 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine.

After recently increasing the prices of the Glanza, Yaris and Innova Crysta , Toyota has now hiked the prices of the Camry and Vellfire by up to Rs 4 lakh. As per the carmaker, the increment is due to an increase in the exchange rate. Here’s the revised price list of both models:

Model Old Price New Price Difference Camry Rs 37.88 lakh Rs 39.02 lakh Rs 1.14 lakh Vellfire Rs 79.50 lakh Rs 83.50 lakh Rs 4 lakh

While the sedan now commands a premium of Rs 1.14 lakh, Toyota’s luxury MPV is pricier by Rs 4 lakh. Both models are offered in a single fully-loaded variant in India.

Toyota offers both the Camry and Vellfire with a BS6 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. While the sedan is offered with a single electric motor that sends power to the front wheels, the Vellfire gets two (one on each axle) and comes with a four-wheel-drive system. The Camry develops a combined output of 218PS. On the other hand, the Vellfire’s front motor produces 143PS while the rear motor is rated at 68PS, making it an electrified all-wheel-drive setup. Both models get a CVT gearbox.

The Camry rivals executive sedans such as the Skoda Superb and will also take on the upcoming VW Passat while the Vellfire goes against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class .

all prices, ex-showroom

