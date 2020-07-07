  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Camry, Vellfire Pricier By Up To Rs 4 Lakh

Toyota Camry, Vellfire Pricier By Up To Rs 4 Lakh

Modified On Jul 07, 2020 01:34 PM By Rohit for Toyota Camry

  • 6543 Views
  • Write a comment

Toyota says the price hike is a result of an increase in the exchange rate

Toyota Vellfire and Camry

  • The Camry gets a price hike of Rs 1.14 lakh.

  • Price of the Vellfire has shot up by Rs 4 lakh.

  • The Camry is now priced at Rs 39.02 lakh while the luxury MPV costs Rs 83.50 lakh.

  • Toyota offers both models with a BS6 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine.

After recently increasing the prices of the Glanza, Yaris and Innova Crysta, Toyota has now hiked the prices of the Camry and Vellfire by up to Rs 4 lakh. As per the carmaker, the increment is due to an increase in the exchange rate. Here’s the revised price list of both models:

Model

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Camry

Rs 37.88 lakh

Rs 39.02 lakh

Rs 1.14 lakh

Vellfire

Rs 79.50 lakh

Rs 83.50 lakh

Rs 4 lakh

Toyota Vellfire

While the sedan now commands a premium of Rs 1.14 lakh, Toyota’s luxury MPV is pricier by Rs 4 lakh. Both models are offered in a single fully-loaded variant in India.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Listed On Government e-Marketplace At Rs 9.12 Lakh

Toyota Camry engine

Toyota offers both the Camry and Vellfire with a BS6 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine. While the sedan is offered with a single electric motor that sends power to the front wheels, the Vellfire gets two (one on each axle) and comes with a four-wheel-drive system. The Camry develops a combined output of 218PS. On the other hand, the Vellfire’s front motor produces 143PS while the rear motor is rated at 68PS, making it an electrified all-wheel-drive setup. Both models get a CVT gearbox.

Toyota Camry

The Camry rivals executive sedans such as the Skoda Superb and will also take on the upcoming VW Passat while the Vellfire goes against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

all prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Toyota Camry Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Toyota Camry

Read Full News
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Vellfire

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?