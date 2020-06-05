Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000
Published On Jun 05, 2020 05:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta
The price hike comes as a result of the termination of the limited period celebratory pricing
-
Petrol and diesel manual variants get a price hike of Rs 30,000.
-
Petrol-automatic variants costlier by Rs 44,000.
-
Prices of diesel-automatic variants have shot up by Rs 61,000.
-
The revised prices range from Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 24.67 lakh.
-
The Innova Crysta BS6 is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel unit.
Toyota launched the Innova Crysta BS6 in early January 2020 with a price hike of up to Rs 1.32 lakh. These were celebratory prices that were available for a limited period and hence, Toyota has now increased the prices. The revised price list is as follows:
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
GX 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 15.36 lakh/ Rs 15.41 lakh
|
Rs 15.66 lakh/ Rs 15.71 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GX AT 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 16.58 lakh/ Rs 16.63 lakh
|
Rs 17.02 lakh/ Rs 17.07 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
VX
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
VX Touring Sport
|
Rs 19.23 lakh
|
Rs 19.53 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
ZX AT
|
Rs 21.34 lakh
|
Rs 21.78 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
|
ZX AT Touring Sport
|
Rs 22.02 lakh
|
Rs 22.46 lakh
|
Rs 44,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
G 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 16.14 lakh/ Rs 16.19 lakh
|
Rs 16.44 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
G+ 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 16.79 lakh/ Rs 16.84 lakh
|
Rs 17.09 lakh/ Rs 17.14 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GX 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 17.17 lakh/ Rs 17.22 lakh
|
Rs 17.47 lakh/ Rs 17.52 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
GX AT 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 18.17 lakh/ Rs 18.22 lakh
|
Rs 18.78 lakh/ Rs 18.83 lakh
|
Rs 61,000
|
VX 7-seat/8-seat
|
Rs 20.59 lakh/ Rs 20.64 lakh
|
Rs 20.89 lakh/ Rs 20.94 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
VX Touring Sport
|
Rs 21.97 lakh
|
Rs 22.27 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
ZX
|
Rs 22.13 lakh
|
Rs 22.43 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
ZX AT
|
Rs 23.02 lakh
|
Rs 23.63 lakh
|
Rs 61,000
|
ZX AT Touring Sport
|
Rs 24.06 lakh
|
Rs 24.67 lakh
|
Rs 61,000
Toyota has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel manual variants by Rs 30,000. While the petrol-automatic variants command a premium of Rs 44,000, the diesel-automatic variants are costlier by Rs 61,000. The carmaker had also launched a Leadership Edition of the MPV in March 2020. Its price has gone up by Rs 30,000 and is now priced at Rs 21.51 lakh.
The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic variants. Toyota has discontinued the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain for the BS6 Innova Crysta. The updated Innova Crysta is also equipped with features like vehicle stability control, hill assist control, and emergency brake signal as standard.
While it does not have any direct rivals, it takes on the Tata Hexa, and Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment. It will also go up against 7-seater SUVs like the upcoming Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel
- Renew Toyota Innova Crysta Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)