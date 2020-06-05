Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

Published On Jun 05, 2020 05:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The price hike comes as a result of the termination of the limited period celebratory pricing

Petrol and diesel manual variants get a price hike of Rs 30,000.

Petrol-automatic variants costlier by Rs 44,000.

Prices of diesel-automatic variants have shot up by Rs 61,000.

The revised prices range from Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 24.67 lakh.

The Innova Crysta BS6 is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel unit.

Toyota launched the Innova Crysta BS6 in early January 2020 with a price hike of up to Rs 1.32 lakh. These were celebratory prices that were available for a limited period and hence, Toyota has now increased the prices. The revised price list is as follows:

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 15.36 lakh/ Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.66 lakh/ Rs 15.71 lakh Rs 30,000 GX AT 7-seat/8-seat Rs 16.58 lakh/ Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 17.02 lakh/ Rs 17.07 lakh Rs 44,000 VX Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 19 lakh Rs 30,000 VX Touring Sport Rs 19.23 lakh Rs 19.53 lakh Rs 30,000 ZX AT Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 21.78 lakh Rs 44,000 ZX AT Touring Sport Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 22.46 lakh Rs 44,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference G 7-seat/8-seat Rs 16.14 lakh/ Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16.44 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 30,000 G+ 7-seat/8-seat Rs 16.79 lakh/ Rs 16.84 lakh Rs 17.09 lakh/ Rs 17.14 lakh Rs 30,000 GX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 17.17 lakh/ Rs 17.22 lakh Rs 17.47 lakh/ Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 30,000 GX AT 7-seat/8-seat Rs 18.17 lakh/ Rs 18.22 lakh Rs 18.78 lakh/ Rs 18.83 lakh Rs 61,000 VX 7-seat/8-seat Rs 20.59 lakh/ Rs 20.64 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh/ Rs 20.94 lakh Rs 30,000 VX Touring Sport Rs 21.97 lakh Rs 22.27 lakh Rs 30,000 ZX Rs 22.13 lakh Rs 22.43 lakh Rs 30,000 ZX AT Rs 23.02 lakh Rs 23.63 lakh Rs 61,000 ZX AT Touring Sport Rs 24.06 lakh Rs 24.67 lakh Rs 61,000

Toyota has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel manual variants by Rs 30,000. While the petrol-automatic variants command a premium of Rs 44,000, the diesel-automatic variants are costlier by Rs 61,000. The carmaker had also launched a Leadership Edition of the MPV in March 2020. Its price has gone up by Rs 30,000 and is now priced at Rs 21.51 lakh.

The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic variants. Toyota has discontinued the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain for the BS6 Innova Crysta. The updated Innova Crysta is also equipped with features like vehicle stability control, hill assist control, and emergency brake signal as standard.

While it does not have any direct rivals, it takes on the Tata Hexa, and Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment. It will also go up against 7-seater SUVs like the upcoming Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus .

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Innova Crysta diesel