Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

Toyota Innova Crysta BS6 Pricier By Up To Rs 61,000

Published On Jun 05, 2020 05:19 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Crysta

The price hike comes as a result of the termination of the limited period celebratory pricing

  • Petrol and diesel manual variants get a price hike of Rs 30,000.

  • Petrol-automatic variants costlier by Rs 44,000.

  • Prices of diesel-automatic variants have shot up by Rs 61,000.

  • The revised prices range from Rs 15.66 lakh to Rs 24.67 lakh.

  • The Innova Crysta BS6 is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel unit.

Toyota launched the Innova Crysta BS6 in early January 2020 with a price hike of up to Rs 1.32 lakh. These were celebratory prices that were available for a limited period and hence, Toyota has now increased the prices. The revised price list is as follows:

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

GX 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 15.36 lakh/ Rs 15.41 lakh

Rs 15.66 lakh/ Rs 15.71 lakh

Rs 30,000

GX AT 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 16.58 lakh/ Rs 16.63 lakh

Rs 17.02 lakh/ Rs 17.07 lakh

Rs 44,000

VX

Rs 18.70 lakh

Rs 19 lakh

Rs 30,000

VX Touring Sport

Rs 19.23 lakh

Rs 19.53 lakh

Rs 30,000

ZX AT

Rs 21.34 lakh

Rs 21.78 lakh

Rs 44,000

ZX AT Touring Sport

Rs 22.02 lakh

Rs 22.46 lakh

Rs 44,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

G 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 16.14 lakh/ Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16.44 lakh/ Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 30,000

G+ 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 16.79 lakh/ Rs 16.84 lakh

Rs 17.09 lakh/ Rs 17.14 lakh

Rs 30,000

GX 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 17.17 lakh/ Rs 17.22 lakh

Rs 17.47 lakh/ Rs 17.52 lakh

Rs 30,000

GX AT 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 18.17 lakh/ Rs 18.22 lakh

Rs 18.78 lakh/ Rs 18.83 lakh

Rs 61,000

VX 7-seat/8-seat

Rs 20.59 lakh/ Rs 20.64 lakh

Rs 20.89 lakh/ Rs 20.94 lakh

Rs 30,000

VX Touring Sport

Rs 21.97 lakh

Rs 22.27 lakh

Rs 30,000

ZX

Rs 22.13 lakh

Rs 22.43 lakh

Rs 30,000

ZX AT

Rs 23.02 lakh

Rs 23.63 lakh

Rs 61,000

ZX AT Touring Sport

Rs 24.06 lakh

Rs 24.67 lakh

Rs 61,000

Toyota has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel manual variants by Rs 30,000. While the petrol-automatic variants command a premium of Rs 44,000, the diesel-automatic variants are costlier by Rs 61,000. The carmaker had also launched a Leadership Edition of the MPV in March 2020. Its price has gone up by Rs 30,000 and is now priced at Rs 21.51 lakh.

The Innova Crysta is offered with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic variants. Toyota has discontinued the more powerful 2.8-litre diesel-AT powertrain for the BS6 Innova Crysta. The updated Innova Crysta is also equipped with features like vehicle stability control, hill assist control, and emergency brake signal as standard.

While it does not have any direct rivals, it takes on the Tata Hexa, and Mahindra Marazzo in the MPV segment. It will also go up against 7-seater SUVs like the upcoming Tata Gravitas and MG Hector Plus.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Rohit

