Top Car News Of The Week: Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Compass, MG Hector, MG ZS EV & Kia Seltos

Published On Jun 07, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A

SUVs continue to rule the roost as all the important headlines were made by the high riders this past week

India-bound Toyota Fortuner facelift revealed: Soldering on unchanged for nearly three years now, the Toyota Fortuner has received a facelift at last. But it’s still a few steps away from making an Indian debut. What are the differences and when will it be at a dealership near you? Answer here.

Jeep Compass gets mild updates and new engines in Europe: FCA’s most popular offering in India, the Compass, has received a nip and a tuck along with a new heart in Europe. All the small changes add up to make it a much different car than before. But how much is the change here? Here’s your answer.

MG Hector OTA Update: The biggest-in-segment tablet-like 10.4-inch touchscreen in the MG Hector has received an OTA (over the air update). It fixes multiple bugs and has improved functionality to make your life easier. Here’s the complete lowdown.

MG ZS EV Sales Expansion: MG Motor has decided to extend the sales operation for its first electric car in India, the ZS EV. Yes, there will be supporting infrastructure such as fast chargers in the newer cities on the sales list as well. Here’s the whole list.

2020 Kia Seltos New Features: Many buyers wanted a sunroof-equipped Kia Seltos but it was only available in the top-spec models. But lo and behold, it’s now available in lower variants along with several other features that have become a standard offering. All is not rosy though, because several automatic variants have become a lot more expensive. Here’s the whole deal.

Read More on : ZS EV Automatic