2020 Kia Seltos Prices Up By Rs 30,000, Sunroof Now In Lower Variants
Modified On Jun 02, 2020 05:46 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos
The entry price for the GT Line turbo-petrol variants has gone up by Rs 1.75 lakh
-
New Seltos variant lineup no longer features the GTK and GTX automatic variant options.
-
Petrol variants get pricier by up to Rs 25,000, diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.
-
Prices for the entry-spec and top-spec variants remain unchanged.
-
The Kia Seltos now offers more features from lower variants.
-
It also adds new features like voice prompts, smartwatch connectivity and remote engine start from the key fob, plus a new colour option.
Kia has reshuffled the Seltos’ variant list and added more features to the equipment list for 2020. While the prices of the entry-level and the top-spec variant remain unchanged, the updated variant list makes its sportier turbo-petrol engine option far more expensive than before. Here are the new prices (ex-showroom Delhi):
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Pre-update Price
|
Updated Prices
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5 MT
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
None
|
HTK 1.5 MT
|
Rs 10.29 lakh
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 20,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.59 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
HTX 1.5 MT
|
Rs 13.09 lakh
|
Rs 13.34 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
HTX 1.5 CVT
|
Rs 14.09 lakh
|
Rs 14.34 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
GTK 1.4 MT
|
Rs 13.79 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
GTX 1.4 MT
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
Rs 15.54 lakh
|
Rs 25,000
|
GTX 1.4 DCT
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Discontinued
|
-
|
GTX+ 1.4 MT
|
Rs 16.29 lakh
|
Rs 16.39 lakh
|
Rs 10,000
|
GTX+ 1.4 DCT
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
Rs 17.29 lakh
|
None
-
Kia offers the Seltos with two petrol engines - a 1.5-litre unit and 1.4-litre turbocharged unit, both mated to a 6-speed manual. Both get their own automatic options.
-
With the GTK variant discontinued, the most affordable 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option is the GTX now, which costs Rs 1.75 lakh more than the discontinued GTK!
-
The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the 140PS turbo-petrol engine is now available only in the top-spec GTX+ variant. Get ready to shell out an additional Rs 1 lakh for this over the discontinued GTX DCT.
-
Lower variants powered by the 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine see price rises from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Pre-update Price
|
Updated Prices
|
Difference
|
HTE 1.5 MT
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
Rs 10.34 lakh
|
None
|
HTK 1.5 MT
|
Rs 11.54 lakh
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 12.54 lakh
|
Rs 12.69 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
HTK+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 13.54 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
HTX 1.5 MT
|
Rs 14.14 lakh
|
Rs 14.44 lakh
|
Rs 30,000
|
HTX+ 1.5 MT
|
Rs 15.34 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
HTX+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 16.34 lakh
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
Rs 15,000
|
GTX+ 1.5 AT
|
Rs 17.34 lakh
|
Rs 17.34 lakh
|
None
-
The Kia Seltos is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed automatic.
-
The updated Seltos diesel variants get a minimum price hike of Rs 15,000 while the mid-spec HTX variant gets the highest increase in price of Rs 30,000.
Kia now offers more features such as a sunroof, voice prompts for the infotainment system (by the hot word “ Hello Kia”) and remote engine start from the key fob (for automatic variants) at lower variants. Moreover, USB charging ports are now offered across variants. In addition to that, the Seltos loses out on some variants as well. Find out the details of the updated features below:
|
New Features
|
Variants
|
Emergency Stop Signal
|
All variants
|
Smart-key Remote Engine Start
|
All automatic variants
|
UVO-Voice Assist wake up command ”Hello Kia”; Indian holiday info, cricket scores
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
UVO Smartwatch connectivity
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
UVO Lite - Control Air Purifier
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
Climate Control Panel with silver garnish
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
Dual-tone option with sunroof
|
HTX+/GTX+
|
New White-Orange dual-tone colour
|
HTX+/GTX+
|
Existing features on lower variants
|
Now offered in
|
Sunroof with LED lamp
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
Front and rear USB charger
|
All variants
|
Metal scuff plates
|
HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
Leatherette gear knob
|
HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
|
Black leatherette interior
|
GTX, GTX+
|
Printed dashboard garnish
|
HTK+
|
Dual muffler exhaust design
|
HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+
The Kia Seltos’ rearranged variant list now seems similar to that of its Hyundai cousin, the 2020 Creta. It continues to rival the Nissan Kicks, the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.
