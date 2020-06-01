2020 Kia Seltos Prices Up By Rs 30,000, Sunroof Now In Lower Variants

Modified On Jun 02, 2020 05:46 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The entry price for the GT Line turbo-petrol variants has gone up by Rs 1.75 lakh

New Seltos variant lineup no longer features the GTK and GTX automatic variant options.

Petrol variants get pricier by up to Rs 25,000, diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.

Prices for the entry-spec and top-spec variants remain unchanged.

The Kia Seltos now offers more features from lower variants.

It also adds new features like voice prompts, smartwatch connectivity and remote engine start from the key fob, plus a new colour option.

Kia has reshuffled the Seltos ’ variant list and added more features to the equipment list for 2020. While the prices of the entry-level and the top-spec variant remain unchanged, the updated variant list makes its sportier turbo-petrol engine option far more expensive than before. Here are the new prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol

Variant Pre-update Price Updated Prices Difference HTE 1.5 MT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.89 lakh None HTK 1.5 MT Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 20,000 HTK+ 1.5 MT Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh Rs 10,000 HTX 1.5 MT Rs 13.09 lakh Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 25,000 HTX 1.5 CVT Rs 14.09 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 25,000 GTK 1.4 MT Rs 13.79 lakh Discontinued - GTX 1.4 MT Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 15.54 lakh Rs 25,000 GTX 1.4 DCT Rs 16.29 lakh Discontinued - GTX+ 1.4 MT Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 10,000 GTX+ 1.4 DCT Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.29 lakh None

Kia offers the Seltos with two petrol engines - a 1.5-litre unit and 1.4-litre turbocharged unit, both mated to a 6-speed manual. Both get their own automatic options.

With the GTK variant discontinued, the most affordable 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option is the GTX now, which costs Rs 1.75 lakh more than the discontinued GTK!

The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the 140PS turbo-petrol engine is now available only in the top-spec GTX+ variant. Get ready to shell out an additional Rs 1 lakh for this over the discontinued GTX DCT.

Lower variants powered by the 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine see price rises from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Diesel

Variant Pre-update Price Updated Prices Difference HTE 1.5 MT Rs 10.34 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh None HTK 1.5 MT Rs 11.54 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 15,000 HTK+ 1.5 MT Rs 12.54 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 15,000 HTK+ 1.5 AT Rs 13.54 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 15,000 HTX 1.5 MT Rs 14.14 lakh Rs 14.44 lakh Rs 30,000 HTX+ 1.5 MT Rs 15.34 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15,000 HTX+ 1.5 AT Rs 16.34 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 15,000 GTX+ 1.5 AT Rs 17.34 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh None

The Kia Seltos is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed automatic.

The updated Seltos diesel variants get a minimum price hike of Rs 15,000 while the mid-spec HTX variant gets the highest increase in price of Rs 30,000.

Kia now offers more features such as a sunroof, voice prompts for the infotainment system (by the hot word “ Hello Kia”) and remote engine start from the key fob (for automatic variants) at lower variants. Moreover, USB charging ports are now offered across variants. In addition to that, the Seltos loses out on some variants as well. Find out the details of the updated features below:

New Features Variants Emergency Stop Signal All variants Smart-key Remote Engine Start All automatic variants UVO-Voice Assist wake up command ”Hello Kia”; Indian holiday info, cricket scores HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ UVO Smartwatch connectivity HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ UVO Lite - Control Air Purifier HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ Climate Control Panel with silver garnish HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ Dual-tone option with sunroof HTX+/GTX+ New White-Orange dual-tone colour HTX+/GTX+

Existing features on lower variants Now offered in Sunroof with LED lamp HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ Front and rear USB charger All variants Metal scuff plates HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ Leatherette gear knob HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+ Black leatherette interior GTX, GTX+ Printed dashboard garnish HTK+ Dual muffler exhaust design HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

The Kia Seltos’ rearranged variant list now seems similar to that of its Hyundai cousin, the 2020 Creta . It continues to rival the Nissan Kicks, the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector .

