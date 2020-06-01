  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNews2020 Kia Seltos Prices Up By Rs 30,000, Sunroof Now In Lower Variants

2020 Kia Seltos Prices Up By Rs 30,000, Sunroof Now In Lower Variants

Modified On Jun 02, 2020 05:46 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

  • 22968 Views
  • Write a comment

The entry price for the GT Line turbo-petrol variants has gone up by Rs 1.75 lakh

  • New Seltos variant lineup no longer features the GTK and GTX automatic variant options.

  • Petrol variants get pricier by up to Rs 25,000, diesel variants by up to Rs 30,000.

  • Prices for the entry-spec and top-spec variants remain unchanged.

  • The Kia Seltos now offers more features from lower variants.

  • It also adds new features like voice prompts, smartwatch connectivity and remote engine start from the key fob, plus a new colour option.

Kia has reshuffled the Seltos’ variant list and added more features to the equipment list for 2020. While the prices of the entry-level and the top-spec variant remain unchanged, the updated variant list makes its sportier turbo-petrol engine option far more expensive than before. Here are the new prices (ex-showroom Delhi):

Petrol

Variant

Pre-update Price

Updated Prices

Difference

HTE 1.5 MT

Rs 9.89 lakh

Rs 9.89 lakh

None

HTK 1.5 MT

Rs 10.29 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 20,000

HTK+ 1.5 MT

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.59 lakh

Rs 10,000

HTX 1.5 MT

Rs 13.09 lakh

Rs 13.34 lakh

Rs 25,000

HTX 1.5 CVT

Rs 14.09 lakh

Rs 14.34 lakh

Rs 25,000

GTK 1.4 MT

Rs 13.79 lakh

Discontinued

-

GTX 1.4 MT

Rs 15.29 lakh

Rs 15.54 lakh

Rs 25,000

GTX 1.4 DCT

Rs 16.29 lakh

Discontinued

-

GTX+ 1.4 MT

Rs 16.29 lakh

Rs 16.39 lakh

Rs 10,000

GTX+ 1.4 DCT

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.29 lakh

None

  • Kia offers the Seltos with two petrol engines - a 1.5-litre unit and 1.4-litre turbocharged unit, both mated to a 6-speed manual. Both get their own automatic options.

  • With the GTK variant discontinued, the most affordable 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine option is the GTX now, which costs Rs 1.75 lakh more than the discontinued GTK!

  • The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic option for the 140PS turbo-petrol engine is now available only in the top-spec GTX+ variant. Get ready to shell out an additional Rs 1 lakh for this over the discontinued GTX DCT.

  • Lower variants powered by the 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine see price rises from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

Diesel

Variant

Pre-update Price

Updated Prices

Difference

HTE 1.5 MT

Rs 10.34 lakh

Rs 10.34 lakh

None

HTK 1.5 MT

Rs 11.54 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 15,000

HTK+ 1.5 MT

Rs 12.54 lakh

Rs 12.69 lakh

Rs 15,000

HTK+ 1.5 AT

Rs 13.54 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh

Rs 15,000

HTX 1.5 MT

Rs 14.14  lakh

Rs 14.44 lakh

Rs 30,000

HTX+ 1.5 MT

Rs 15.34 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15,000

HTX+ 1.5 AT

Rs 16.34 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 15,000

GTX+ 1.5 AT

Rs 17.34 lakh

Rs 17.34 lakh

None

  • The Kia Seltos is also offered with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 6-speed manual with the option of a 6-speed automatic. 

  • The updated Seltos diesel variants get a minimum price hike of Rs 15,000 while the mid-spec HTX variant gets the highest increase in price of Rs 30,000.

Kia now offers more features such as a sunroof, voice prompts for the infotainment system (by the hot word “ Hello Kia”) and remote engine start from the key fob (for automatic variants) at lower variants. Moreover, USB charging ports are now offered across variants. In addition to that, the Seltos loses out on some variants as well. Find out the details of the updated features below:

New Features

Variants

Emergency Stop Signal

All variants

Smart-key Remote Engine Start

All automatic variants

UVO-Voice Assist wake up command ”Hello Kia”; Indian holiday info, cricket scores

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO Smartwatch connectivity

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

UVO Lite - Control Air Purifier

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Climate Control Panel with silver garnish

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Dual-tone option with sunroof

HTX+/GTX+

New White-Orange dual-tone colour

HTX+/GTX+

Existing features on lower variants

Now offered in

Sunroof with LED lamp

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Front and rear USB charger

All variants

Metal scuff plates

HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Leatherette gear knob

HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

Black leatherette interior

GTX, GTX+

Printed dashboard garnish

HTK+

Dual muffler exhaust design

HTK+/HTX/HTX+/GTX/GTX+

The Kia Seltos’ rearranged variant list now seems similar to that of its Hyundai cousin, the 2020 Creta. It continues to rival the Nissan Kicks, the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector.

Read More on : Seltos Automatic

S
Published by
Sonny

Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?