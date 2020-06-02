MG Hector Receives New OTA Update With New Features, Theme And Fixes
Published On Jun 02, 2020 03:36 PM By Rohit for MG Hector
MG Hector’s infotainment system now gets improved voice commands and a new grey-coloured theme
-
MG has increased the word limit up to 100 words for the welcome messages.
-
In-built Gaana application can now be controlled via voice commands
-
The update includes multiple bug fixes too.
-
The latest update will be rolled in a phased manner.
-
Customers will receive an SMS notification and email once the new update is available for their car.
-
For any query, please contact the nearest dealership or MG Pulsehub on 18001006464 or pulsehub@mgmotor.co.in.
MG Motor launched the Hector SUV in June 2019 in India. It offers a variety of segment-first features and connected car technology. The carmaker has now introduced an OTA (over-the-air) update for the Hector’s infotainment system.
Starting with its in-built Gaana application, with this update customers can now control the music application via voice commands. The infotainment system now gets a new grey colour theme, additional voice commands with new ‘chit-chat’ feature, and supports up to 100 words for the welcome messages. The latest update, which will be rolled out in a phased manner, also includes multiple bug fixes. Customers will receive an SMS notification and email once the new updates are available for their SUV.
Also Read: MG ZS EV Sales Expand To Six New Cities: Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh & More
The Hector’s eSIM-enabled connected car technology helps control various features remotely. This includes controlling the AC, opening and closing the sunroof, and door and tailgate lock and unlock. It also offers a ‘Find My Car’ feature that helps locate the Hector in a parking lot while the geo-fencing feature sends an alert on the owner’s mobile phone when the car crosses a set perimeter.
Related: MG Motor India Launches Contactless Sales And Service Programme
The Hector is priced between Rs 12.73 lakh and Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom, except Kerala). Key rivals include the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra XUV500. MG will soon launch a 6-seater version of the Hector called the Hector Plus with captain seats in the middle row. It will also go up against the upcoming Tata Gravitas.
Read More on : Hector on road price
- Renew MG Hector Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Best Health Insurance Plans - Compare & Save Big! - (InsuranceDekho.com)