MG ZS EV Sales Expand To Six New Cities: Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh & More

Published On Jun 01, 2020 03:49 PM By Dhruv.A for MG ZS EV

The ZS EV is now available in 11 major cities across the country

  • MG ZS EV goes on sale in Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Surat, Cochin and Chennai.

  • 50kW fast chargers will soon be made available at MG dealerships in the new cities selling the ZS EV. 

  • MG ZS EV prices range between Rs 20.88 lakh and Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor has decided to expand sales of its electric car, the ZS EV, from five to a total of 11 cities. It will now be available for purchase in Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Surat, Cochin and Chennai. The  MG ZS EV is still not available in West Bengal or North-eastern parts of India. 

The Hyundai Kona Electric is also available in only 11 cities. Here’s a list for further details.

MG ZS EV

Hyundai Kona Electric

Delhi

Delhi

Mumbai

Mumbai

Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Ahmedabad 

Gurgaon

Hyderabad

Hyderabad

Pune 

Pune

Jaipur

Lucknow

Chandigarh 

Chandigarh

Surat

Kolkata

Cochin

Cochin

Chennai

Chennai

The MG ZS EV is available in two variants: Excite and Exclusive. The entry-level Excite retails at Rs 20.88 lakh while the Exclusive will set you back by Rs 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

As of now, only the initial five cities have fast-charging stations, which can be found at select MG dealerships. But MG Motor has confirmed that it will soon have 50kW DC fast chargers in the six new cities selling the ZS EV. Some of the newly added cities like Jaipur and Pune already have AC fast chargers at dealerships as part of MG’s charging ecosystem.

The MG ZS EV gets a 44.5kWh battery pack that returns a claimed range of 340km per charge. It packs a 143PS/353Nm electric motor which is said to be good for 0-100kmph in 8.5 seconds. It can be juiced up from 0-80 per cent in just 50 minutes through a 50KW DC fast charger. A home wall box charger (AC fast charger), which is included in the ZS’ price, takes around six to eight hours for a full charge. The ZS also comes with a portable charger which can be connected to a 15A power socket and takes around 15 to 16 hours for a full charge. 

In terms of features, the ZS EV packs a panoramic sunroof, projector headlamps, heated ORVM, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control and a PM 2.5 air filter. 

Expect MG Motor to expand its footprint to some more cities in the coming months. As of now, it has around 149 dealerships across 129 cities in India. 

Dhruv.A

