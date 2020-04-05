Top Car News Of The Week: Mahindra’s Ventilator Prototype, Hyundai Creta 7-seater, EMI Moratorium, Honda City & Hyundai Verna

Published On Apr 05, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

If you were too busy with your gaming console during this period of self-isolation, these are the important news that you missed out on

Mahindra Ventilators: The fight against Corona is intensifying and various auto manufacturers have started jumping in the fray with whatever they can. Mahindra’s ventilator prototype is getting closer to fruition. Making one should cost only Rs 7,500 but it could result in huge contributions to the fight against coronavirus. Here are the details.

Hyundai Creta: Like the new Hyundai Creta but want more space? Well, your prayers could be answered as soon as 2021. What could it look like and what could it feature on the inside? Here are our projections.

EMI Moratorium: The COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on employment and financial conditions of millions across the country. That’s why RBI had announced a moratorium of three months on loans. But before availing them, here’s the finer print that you should carefully consider.

Hyundai Verna: Hyundai has silently launched the Verna with its variety of engine options, updated looks and loads of features. Here are the prices and variant details.

Honda City: The coronavirus scare might have delayed the fifth-gen City’s launch but we have already got a reason to look forward to it. ASEAN NCAP has crash tested the City where it has secured a handful of stars. How many, though?

