Hyundai Creta 7-Seater To Get A Unique Rear Styling

Published On Apr 02, 2020 11:49 AM By Saransh for Hyundai Creta

It looks radically different from the recently launched 5-seater Creta

The 7-seater Creta will share its styling with the 5-seater version at least till the B-pillar

It gets a new tailgate, bumper and redesigned side panels.

Three-row Creta will feature a long wheelbase platform as compared to the current 5-seater model.

It is expected to go sale in India in the second half of 2021.

It will rival the likes of the Tata Gravitas, XUV500 and Hector Plus.

It will be the first 7-seater offering from Hyundai in India

It is a known fact that Hyundai is working on a 7-seater version of the Creta as the SUV was spotted testing recently. While the previous spy shot showcased the front and side profile of the SUV, a new image gives us a glimpse of its rear end. And from what we can see, the 7-seater Creta will look significantly different from its 5-seater counterpart in terms of styling.

The rear end of the 7-seater looks more conventional than that of the standard SUV. It is a result of a newly designed tailgate which looks more upright. It also features new large tail lamps with a nearly conventional wrap-around layout compared to the 5-seater model.

In order to accommodate the extra row of seats, the 7-seater Creta will feature a long wheelbase platform and a flatter roof. It also gets rear quarter glasses. This should result in a roomy and airy cabin for third row passengers. That said, don’t expect the 7-seater Creta to be as accommodating as a purpose-built MPV. The dashboard of the 7-seater Creta is expected to mirror its 5-seater avatar and the feature list should be similar as well. However, Hyundai could also offer the 7-seater Creta with more features than the regular model as it will be a relatively premium model.

Although it is too soon to say anything about the engines that will power the 7-seater SUV, we expect it to borrow them from the standard Creta. However, instead of the three engine options on the standard SUV, Hyundai may offer only two engines with the larger SUV - the 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol (140PS/242Nm). Where the 1.5-litre diesel unit is offered with a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, the turbo petrol engine is available with a 7-speed DCT only.

Hyundai is expected to launch the 7-seater Creta in India by the second half of 2021. Prices are expected to start from Rs 14 lakh. The standard Creta, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Once launched, the upcoming 7-seater will take on the likes of the Tata Gravitas, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500.

