Top Car News Of The Week: 2020 Nissan Kicks Turbo Updates, Maruti Sanitation Efforts, BS6 Datsun Go, Go+ Expected Launch, Toyota Compact SUV Sighting, And Lockdown 3.0

Published On May 10, 2020 08:59 AM By Dhruv.A

The auto industry resumed operations last week, albeit slowly and steadily ​​​​​​

​

Nissan Kicks Turbo: Nissan Kicks is soon going to get a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that aces even the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta on the spec sheet. We have all the details of the Kicks Turbo and its features.

Toyota Compact SUV: Looking at the success of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta, Toyota seems to be mulling over a new compact SUV. A test mule was spotted testing in Thailand that is likely to be based on the new-gen Corolla’s platform. Will it enter production in India? Answer here.

Driving In Lockdown 3.0: Driving during lockdown 3.0 will be a tad breezier for people in certain areas. Here’s a detailed report on the government advisory regarding who is allowed to venture out on the road, with what precautions, and during what time period.

Maruti Sales Start: If you’re itching to get a car at the moment, here’s some good news -- Maruti Suzuki has begun online sales. You can complete all your documentation online and even get the car delivered to your doorstep with hygiene protocols in place. Here’s how it will unfold.

BS6 Datsun GO, GO+: The two Datsuns are due for a BS6 update and expected to launch as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Under normal circumstances, you’d have to wait till their launch to learn engine specifications and additional features, but we’ve got our hands on all that you need to know. Here’s what’s in store for you.

Read More on : Nissan Kicks diesel