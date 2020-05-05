COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Red, Green, Orange Zone Driving Guidelines

Modified On May 05, 2020 05:06 PM By Dhruv.A for MG ZS EV

Government has relaxed restrictions on movement, especially in Green Zones

As expected, the government has extended the lockdown, but with some relaxations which should make it slightly easier to drive through than the past two editions. For starters, the movement of private vehicles has been allowed in Green and Orange zones, albeit with some restrictions. Here’s a quick lowdown.

Before we get down to details, we need to know what the Green, Orange and Red zones signify.

Green Zone: Areas that haven’t had a single COVID-19 case till now or no new one has cropped up in the last 21 days.

Red Zone: Districts recognised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare or the Government of India as a hotspot for the virus spread.

Orange Zone: Districts defined as neither Red or Green.

The areas declared as containment zones have been completely sealed with access only to the essentials. So there’s no free public movement in these areas. Now let’s get down to what the new mandate states for people’s movement.

Private car owners can venture out with a driver and two passengers at most in all three zones. Those travelling by two-wheelers are also free to travel but without any pillion rider.

Public transport facilities like inter-district bus services are open only in the Green Zones.

Cab and taxi operations will be allowed in Green and Orange Zones only but with two passengers maximum in addition to the driver.

Inter-state movement by train, bus or flight remains suspended until further order. Movement withing states by road (except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by the MHA) has also been curbed.

Public movement for non-essential activities has been fixed between 7 AM and 7 PM.

This is a Ministry of Home Affair's advisory but state governments may apply a different set of rules.

CarDekho urges you to go out only if absolutely necessary. Moreover, the local authorities are empowered by the government to impose a curfew if they deem necessary.

Note: The above points are applicable only to the general public.

