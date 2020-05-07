2020 Nissan Kicks Details Revealed

Published On May 07, 2020 06:31 PM By Sonny for Nissan Kicks

The BS6 Kicks gets new turbo-petrol engine and a few new features too

New 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine with manual and CVT automatic option.

Will be offered alongside BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine.

It gets new features like remote engine-start and cabin pre-cool.

New engine features idle stop-start tech for improved fuel efficiency.

The Kicks continues to be equipped with features like a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers and four airbags.

The lockdown may have delayed it but Nissan has now revealed details of the updated BS6 version of the Kicks SUV. Its biggest update is the new turbocharged 1.3-litre petrol engine that replaces the diesel option and will be offered alongside the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The new turbo-petrol engine is the most powerful in the segment with a performance rating of 156PS and 250Nm. It will be offered with a manual gearbox and a new X-tronic CVT automatic transmission option. The new engine also features idle start-stop which makes it more efficient. Nissan will continue to offer it in four variants - XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium(O). The engine-variant options are as follows:

Powertrain Variants 1.5-litre petrol-MT XL, XV 1.3-litre turbo-petrol MT XV, XV Premium, XV Premium (O) 1.3-litre turbo-petrol CVT XV, XV Premium

Nissan has not given the 2020 Kicks SUV any styling updates. It continues to be a feature-laden offering and is equipped with a 360 degree camera monitor, rain-sensing wipers, four airbags, cruise control, push-button engine start, auto LED headlamps and front fog lamps with cornering function. The 2020 model also comes with new tech that allows for remote engine start and cabin pre-cool functions.

In its top-spec, the Nissan Kicks will continue to offer a leather-wrapped premium cabin with a soft-touch dashboard and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Other cabin comforts include auto AC, rear AC vents and a cooled glovebox too.

The 2020 Kicks comes with six monotone colour options and three dual-tone exterior options which are limited to the top-spec XV Premium (O) only. It seems Nissan has dropped the orange monotone colour option for the 2020 model as well as the white and orange dual-tone option.

Nissan is offering the BS6 Kicks with a 2-year/50,000km warranty as standard which can be extended for up to 5 years. It also comes with a free roadside assistance package for two years with options for prepaid maintenance plans. The pricing of the 2020 Kicks is expected to be announced shortly. It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos and Renault Duster.

