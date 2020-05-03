Toyota’s New Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Rival Spied

Published On May 03, 2020 02:11 PM By Sonny

It will likely feature a more conventional design than some of Toyota’s recent SUVs

New Toyota SUV spied testing in Thailand.

It is said to be based on the Corolla sedan and will feature a traditional SUV design.

New SUV will be based on the same TNGA platform as C-HR, RAV4 and Corolla.

It is expected to make its global debut in 2021.

There is no official timeline yet for a Toyota compact SUV for India.

The compact SUV segment continues to be a highly competitive one and still offers significant sales opportunities for every carmaker. Toyota’s working on a new compact SUV, which is reportedly based on the latest generation of the Corolla sedan. It has been spied testing in Thailand.

Toyota’s current compact SUV offering in select international markets is the C-HR, which is more like a stylised crossover vehicle with 154mm ground clearance. The new Corolla-based SUV will likely be bigger than the C-HR and feature a more conventional SUV design with more ground clearance too. It will be based on the same TNGA platform. The Thai-spec C-HR measures 4360mm in length with a 2640mm long wheelbase.

Also read: Toyota Yaris Cross Compact SUV Is Smaller Than The Hyundai Creta

The SUV spied was covered by camouflage but the character lines are similar to a larger model, the Toyota RAV4. While the front end has not been seen, it is expected to feature the same styling as the RAV4 and the facelifted Fortuner with a sporty grille, large bumper and sleek headlamps. In its global-spec, the Corolla-based compact SUV will likely feature the same petrol and hybrid powertrain options.

It is expected to make its global debut in 2021 and it could arrive in India later that year. A Toyota SUV with a conventional design along with the brand’s famed ownership experience could make it a popular premium offering here. It would rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks. There is also the chance that Toyota may not bring its new TNGA-based SUVs to India and instead opt to borrow the yet-to-be-introduced Suzuki compact SUV (possibly the new-gen global Vitara) under their current partnership .

Source

Read More on : Seltos on road price