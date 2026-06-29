Top 5 Things You Need To Know About The Tata Sierra EV Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

The Sierra has been one of the most talked-about SUVs since it entered the market. Tata Motors is now all set to launch its electric version, the Tata Sierra EV, tomorrow. The carmaker has already shared a glimpse of the SUV's exterior, interior and also confirmed a key powertrain detail ahead of its launch. With only the prices left to be revealed, here are the top five things you need to know about the Tata Sierra EV.

Tata Sierra EV: Design

Much like its ICE-powered counterpart, the Sierra EV carries forward several design cues inspired by the original Sierra. Up front, it features a different blanked off body colour grille unlike its ICE version, alongside a full-width LED DRL setup, with the main headlamps positioned lower on the bumper. The front bumper itself appears to incorporate silver skid plate elements, giving the SUV a rugged look.

From the side, the Sierra EV retains one of its most recognisable design highlights, the large glass area and signature rear quarter window, a styling cue carried forward from the original Sierra. Flush-fitting door handles and aerodynamic alloy wheels further contribute to its clean design language.

At the rear, the Sierra EV features connected LED taillamps along with a chunky bumper design, further enhancing its muscular stance.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior

Tata Motors recently previewed the interior of the Sierra EV, revealing a cabin that is noticeably different from the brand's current lineup. The dashboard features a layered design finished in an ivory theme, along with a four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

One of the biggest highlights is the triple-screen layout that spans across the dashboard. The setup consists of an infotainment touchscreen, a digital driver's display and an additional screen for the front passenger. The teaser also gave a glimpse of the panoramic sunroof, while other cabin highlights are expected to include multiple storage spaces for added practicality.

Tata Sierra EV: Features & Safety

Apart from the triple-screen layout and the panoramic sunroof, the Sierra EV is expected to come equipped with ventilated and powered front seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a powered tailgate, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and connected car technology.

On the safety front, the Sierra EV is expected to feature six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Tata is also expected to offer a Level-2 ADAS suite with features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Tata Sierra EV: Battery Pack & Claimed Range

Although Tata Motors is yet to reveal the complete powertrain details of the Sierra EV, it has confirmed that the electric SUV is based on the brand's ‘Acti.ev’ architecture. It is also confirmed to get an all-wheel-drive setup, making it the second Tata EV after the Harrier EV to feature a dual electric motor configuration.

It could therefore offer a battery pack of around 75 kWh along with a claimed range of over 500 km. Expected powertrain specifications of the Sierra EV are listed in the table below.

Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 538 km 627 km 622 km Power 238 PS 238 PS 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Tata Sierra EV: Expected Pricing and Rivals

We expect the Tata Sierra EV to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV, Tata Harrier EV, Toyota Ebella, and the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.