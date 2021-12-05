Top 5 Most Affordable Cars With Air Purifiers In India

Published On Dec 05, 2021 10:00 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

Many of these cars can be had for under Rs 10 lakh

Most developed and crowded areas of the country face high levels of air pollution, especially North India during the winter season. One is most vulnerable to these factors while out on the road and they can lead to various health problems. On top of that, the pandemic has highlighted the necessity of sanitation in all situations in order to breathe freely.. It only makes sense for one to have an air purifier within the car and while you can get it as an accessory, carmakers now offer it as an official accessory or built into the AC system.

So, here are the top 5 most affordable cars with air purifiers that will make your drives and office commutes cleaner and healthier.

Nissan Magnite - From XV trim onwards at Rs 7.44 lakh

The Magnite is offered with an air purifier as part of its optional Tech pack.

The Tech pack can be had from the XV variant onwards.

The accessory package adds a wireless charger, an air purifier, high-end JBL speakers, LED scuff plates, ambient lighting, and puddle lamps, all for a premium of Rs 38,698.

The XV variant retails from Rs 7.05 lakh onwards, and with the Tech pack, is priced atRs 7.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Magnite ranges from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh.

Renault Kiger - From RXZ trim at Rs 8.29 lakh

The Kiger is offered with an optional Philips air purifier as a part of the ‘Smart Plus’ accessory package for the range-topping RXZ variant.

For a premium of Rs 38,205, you can take the package which also includes a wireless charger, ambient lighting, puddle lamp, front parking sensor, and 3D floor mats.

Kiger is offered with a built-in PM 2.5 air filter from one variant below, the RXT(O).

The RXZ variant without the pack retails at Rs 7.91 lakh.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh.

Hyundai i20 - From Sportz CVT trim at Rs 8.77 lakh

The i20 is offered with an Oxyboost air purifier with AQI indicator as part of the factory spec feature list from the Sportz CVT variant onwards.

In case of the i20, you’ll get the air purifier device fitted in one of the central cup holders. You’ll have to press a button for the device to start functioning.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 6.91 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

Hyundai Venue - From SX Plus DCT trim at Rs 11.68 lakh

The Venue gets an Oxyboost air purifier from the SX Plus DCT variant onwards.

The air purifier is an external device with the same positioning and operational procedure as the one in the i20 but without the AQI indicator.

The subcompact SUV ranges from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.80 lakh.

Kia Sonet - From HTX Plus trim at Rs 11.85 lakh

The Kia Sonet gets an inbuilt air purifier with an AQI display on the centre armrest. It is the most affordable version of a built-in air purifier and the only one in this list.

You can operate the air purifier through the touchscreen infotainment or even through your phone/smartwatch using the Kia UVO Connect internet car technology.

The Sonet retails from Rs 6.89 lakh to Rs 13.55 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

