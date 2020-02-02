Top 5 Car News Of The Week: Skoda Vision IN, Tata Harrier Automatic, MG Gloster, Nissan EM2 SUV & Tata Nexon EV

Published On Feb 02, 2020 09:00 AM By Dhruv.A for Tata Nexon EV

This week was all about manufacturers teasing their exciting future products

Nissan SUV: Nissan is going to join the sub-4m race soon with the new EM2 SUV. What features, powertrains, launch and more importantly, prices can you expect from this SUV? Answers here .

MG Gloster: We know MG knows a thing or two about making big SUVs courtesy of the Hector. It will now use that expertise to bring a full-size SUV called the Gloster, which will take on the brutes like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. MG has teased it ahead of Auto Expo 2020 and this is what it reveals .

Tata Nexon EV vs others: Just a few months ago there was just one long range EV that you could buy in India but here we are. Thanks to the Nexon EV and ZS EV there are quite a few options for you to pick if you are looking to be kinder to mother nature. We compare their range and prices here .

Tata Harrier Automatic: Our eternal wait for an automatic Harrier could soon come to an end. A Harrier equipped with an automatic gearbox was spotted ahead of its official unveil at Auto Expo 2020. Here’s what it looks like and the features it could pack.

Volkswagen Compact SUV: Volkswagen has grand plans for Auto Expo 2020 and a new Kia Seltos rival is at the heart of its strategy. It was teased recently, revealing some interesting details and previewing VW’s new found mojo for the Indian market going forward.

Read More on : Tata Nexon EV Automatic