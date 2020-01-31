Fortuner, Endeavour-rival MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut

Published On Jan 31, 2020 06:27 PM By Saransh for MG D90

The full-size, body-on-frame MG Gloster is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2020

The MG Gloster is already on sale in other markets like China and Australia as Maxus D90.

The D90 gets features like three-zone climate control, 360-degree parking camera and a panoramic sunroof.

The SUV has already been spotted testing in the country.

Just a few days ahead of its official debut, MG has teased its third SUV for the Indian market - the Gloster. The body-on-frame, three-row SUV is already on sale in China, where it is sold as the Maxus D90. Maxus is a subsidiary of SAIC group which also owns MG.

The China-spec SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that is tuned to produce 224PS and 360Nm. It is offered with the choice of a 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission. It also gets a bi-turbo diesel engine that makes 215PS and 480Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both engines are expected to make their way to the MG Gloster.

In terms of design, the India-spec SUV will look similar to the China-spec car barring for some minor updates. From what is visible in the teaser image, it gets an MG grille at the front along with a set of redesigned alloy wheels. With a length of 5005mm, width of 1932mm and a height of 1875mm, the Gloster will be among the biggest SUVs in its class. Here is a comparison table:

D90 (China-spec) Toyota Fortuner Ford Endeavour Length 5005mm 4975mm 4903mm Width 1932mm 1855mm 1869mm Height 1875mm 1835mm 1837mm Wheelbase 2950mm 2745mm 2950mm

Expect the MG Gloster to come loaded with features since the China-spec car gets creature comforts like three-zone climate control, power-adjustable and ventilated driver seat, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, and an air purifier system.

(Pictured: Maxus D90)