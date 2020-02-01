Tata Harrier Automatic Interior Spied Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut

Published On Feb 01, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Tata Harrier

Apart from minor changes, the cabin looks identical to the one offered on its manual counterpart

It is seen with changes on the dashboard, seats and the gear lever.

Is expected to get new features including a panoramic sunroof and a bigger set of wheels.

Will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine that is likely to be more powerful than before.

Expect a price hike in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh when it is launched.

We recently reported that the Harrier automatic will make its way to the upcoming Auto Expo 2020. Now, some spy shots have surfaced online, revealing the entire cabin of the SUV.

As per the images, the cabin appears to be almost identical to that of the Harrier with the manual gearbox. However, its gear lever now gets a new silver tri-arrow detailing that you’re seeing on newer Tata cars like the facelifted Nexon. Apart from this, it is expected to come with the same 3-spoke steering wheel, the 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, brown leather upholstery, the round drive mode selector and the pull-type handbrake.

In terms of new features, it will get a bigger set of machine finished alloy wheels (18-inches), a panoramic sunroof, a new red exterior shade with black roof, and connected car tech as seen on the recently launched Nexon facelift.

Tata will make use of the a 6-speed automatic torque converter that will be sourced from Hyundai. This will come paired to a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine. The Harrier automatic is expected to put out 170PS of power instead of 140PS while producing as much torque as before (350Nm).

The Harrier is priced between Rs 13.43 lakh and Rs 17.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). As the SUV is also expected to get a BS6 update soon, we expect it to get a price hike in the range of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. It will continue to face competition from the existing set of rivals that includes the MG Hector and Jeep Compass .

