Volkswagen’s Kia Seltos-rival Officially Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut

Published On Feb 01, 2020 10:57 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen T-Cross

Volkswagen’s compact SUV will be launched in early-2021

The SUV will be unveiled on February 3 at VE Group Night ahead of the expo.

It will be based on the new India-specific MQB A0-IN platform.

To be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Prime rivals include the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

Volkswagen has officially teased its upcoming compact SUV. It will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform and will be revealed on February 3 ahead of the Auto Expo . It is one of four SUVs that Volkswagen will launch in India by 2021.

As per the teaser, the SUV is likely to get twin-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a split chrome grille and roof rails. Internationally, the German carmaker already offers a compact SUV in the form of the T-Cross . We believe that the India-spec compact SUV will be inspired by the T-Cross.

Under the bonnet, the compact SUV will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that will be paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. There won’t be any diesel version on offer as Skoda-Volkswagen has decided to do away with the diesel engines in the BS6 era.