Volkswagen’s Kia Seltos-rival Officially Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020 Debut
Published On Feb 01, 2020 10:57 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen T-Cross
Volkswagen’s compact SUV will be launched in early-2021
The SUV will be unveiled on February 3 at VE Group Night ahead of the expo.
It will be based on the new India-specific MQB A0-IN platform.
To be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.
Prime rivals include the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.
Volkswagen has officially teased its upcoming compact SUV. It will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform and will be revealed on February 3 ahead of the Auto Expo. It is one of four SUVs that Volkswagen will launch in India by 2021.
As per the teaser, the SUV is likely to get twin-pod LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a split chrome grille and roof rails. Internationally, the German carmaker already offers a compact SUV in the form of the T-Cross. We believe that the India-spec compact SUV will be inspired by the T-Cross.
Under the bonnet, the compact SUV will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that will be paired to a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. There won’t be any diesel version on offer as Skoda-Volkswagen has decided to do away with the diesel engines in the BS6 era.
The MQB A0-IN is an India-specific platform that will also underpin the Skoda compact SUV, which will also be previewed at the expo as the Vision IN concept. It will rival the Kia Seltos, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks and Hyundai Creta. Other than this model, Volkswagen will also be showcasing the Tiguan Allspace, the T-Roc and the I.D. Crozz II Concept at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.