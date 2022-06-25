Top 5 Advantages Kia Sonet Still Has Over New Hyundai Venue

Published On Jun 25, 2022 11:01 AM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

While most of the features fall under the comfort and convenience category, there’s one major mechanical advantage that the Sonet has over the Venue

Hyundai and Kia are major players in the congested sub-4m SUV segment with the Venue and Sonet, respectively. Both models have a plethora of commonalities but were also given a few distinctive features to attract buyers.

At the time of launch in 2019, the Venue was one of the most well-equipped offerings as it had multiple segment-first features including wireless phone charging, connected car tech, and an air purifier. Fast forward to 2022 and the Hyundai SUV has received its first mid-life update. While its equipment list has surely improved, there are a few omissions, which we weren't expecting, given that they have already been available with its Kia sibling, which was launched in 2020.

The Sonet, hence, still has an advantage over its Hyundai counterpart. Here’s a look:

Diesel-Automatic Combo

Probably the most expected upgrade with the facelifted Venue was the introduction of a diesel-automatic combo as seen on its Kia sibling.

Hyundai’s decision to not offer it on the new Venue still leaves the Sonet as the only sub-compact SUV in India to get a proper diesel-automatic option.

Kia offers it in only two variants of the SUV: mid-spec HTX and top-spec GTX+.

4 Airbags As Standard

One area where we think Hyundai should have gone the extra mile is in terms of safety, like its cousin, Kia.

After the MY22 update in April, the Sonet standard safety kit is a lot beefier than before and now includes four airbags, front disc brakes, and a tyre pressure monitor.

That said, the Venue gets six airbags, but only in the top-spec SX(O) trim.

Ventilated Front Seats

Another feature that we believe Hyundai should have offered the facelifted Venue with is ventilated front seats.

The Sonet was the first SUV in the sub-4m space to get this amenity, which is surely one of the most-wanted features given the tropical climate of our country.

The feature is offered on the higher-specced HTX+ and GTX+ trims of the Kia Sonet.

A 7-speaker Music System By Bose

Another reason the Sonet edges out its Hyundai competitor is because of the premium Bose 7-speaker sound system with LED mood lights.

It is also available only in the HTX+ and GTX+ trims.

Hyundai offers the Venue with a 6-speaker setup (four speakers and two tweeters).

A Bigger Infotainment Unit

While Hyundai had already beaten the competition by offering an 8-inch touchscreen on the Venue at launch, it hasn’t chosen to upgrade with the SUV’s mid-life update.

In contrast, the Sonet gets the segment-leading 10.25-inch infotainment setup, albeit limited to the top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ variants.

BONUS: More Colour Options

The refreshed Hyundai Venue is now available in six monotone shades: silver, grey, blue, red, white, and black. There’s an option of a red with black roof dual-tone shade too.

Kia, on the other hand, is offering the Sonet in seven single-tone colours: white (non-metallic), white (metallic), silver, blue, red, black, grey, and red. The SUV is also available in two dual-tone options: red with black roof and white with black roof (only on the HTX+ and GTX+ trims).

Before signing off, here’s a look at their ex-showroom prices:

Model Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Hyundai Venue Rs 7.53 lakh to Rs 12.72 lakh (introductory) Kia Sonet Rs 7.15 lakh to Rs 13.69 lakh

