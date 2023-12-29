Modified On Dec 29, 2023 03:42 PM By Shreyash

Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata dominated the list list of most searched car brands this year

In the year 2023, most CarDekho users have shown a strong preference for Maruti, Hyundai, and Tata models, propelling them to the top of the list of the most searched car brands on CarDekho. This pattern is quite similar to the top-selling brands each month with the top 3 being followed by the likes of Mahindra and Kia. . Based on your searches, we have compiled a list of the top 10 most popular car brands on CarDekho in 2023.

1. Maruti Suzuki

The largest automobile manufacturer and the best-selling car brand in India, Maruti Suzuki, emerged as the most searched car brand in 2023. It also made headlines with 3 new launches this year, including the Maruti Fronx, Maruti Jimny, and Maruti Invicto. Notably, popular models like the Maruti Swift, Maruti Wagon R, and Maruti Baleno continued to dominate the Indian market as top-selling cars. The automaker is also planning to introduce the new-generation Swift, and its first-ever EV in India in the form of the Maruti eVX, in 2024.

2. Hyundai

Hyundai was the second most popular car brand on CarDekho in India. Hyundai consistently also held the second spot for monthly car sales in 2023. During this year, Hyundai also introduced 3 new models: the Hyundai Ioniq 5, new-generation Hyundai Verna and Hyundai Exter. Recently, the Hyundai Exter also won the prestigious award of the Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2024.

3. Tata Motors

Indian carmaker, Tata, was the third most searched car brand on CarDekho in 2023. Tata's lineup became more compelling this year with refreshed products such as the facelifted Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari. Remarkably, the Nexon has emerged as one of the top-selling cars (both combustion-engine and EV versions combined), not only in its segment but also for Tata as a whole. Looking ahead to 2024, Tata is anticipated to launch new SUVs, including highly awaited models like Tata Curvv/Curvv EV, Tata Punch EV, and Tata Harrier EV.

4. Mahindra

In 2023, Mahindra launched only one product, the Mahindra XUV400 EV. Still, it was the fourth most popular brand on CarDekho for the year thanks to its strong following, particularly for SUVs such as the Mahindra Thar and Mahindra Scorpio N. There is a lot of excitement for the upcoming Thar 5-door as well which has been spied testing many times in 2023 and is due to launch in 2024. In August 2023, Mahindra also showcased new SUVs like the electric version of the Thar, and a pickup based on the Scorpio N.

5. Toyota

The Japanese automaker, Toyota, garnered significant attention on CarDekho in 2023. Toyota introduced the Rumion MPV, essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga. It also enjoys a strong following for its premium offerings like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Crysta MPVs, as well as the Toyota Fortuner SUV.

6. Kia

Still one of the newer brands in India that only arrived in 2020, Kia ranked as the sixth most searched car brand on CarDekho in 2023. The Korean automaker only has 3 cars on sale here and the Kia Seltos facelift came out in mid-2023. In December, the updated version of the Kia Sonet was unveiled ahead of the launch. Both cars, in their facelifted versions, are now equipped with advanced driver assistance systems. Additionally, the Kia Carens MPV received updates, including a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and the introduction of the X-Line matte shade. Kia cars are known for their comprehensive feature list, variety of powertrain and transmission options.

7. Honda

In 2023, Honda not only gave a midlife update to its compact sedan, the Honda City, but after nearly 7 years, the Japanese automaker introduced an all new product in India in the form of the Honda Elevate compact SUV. The Honda City became one of the most affordable cars in India to be equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). Furthermore, Honda stands as one of three mass-market car brands in India to offer the option of a strong hybrid powertrain.

8. MG

In 2023, the MG Hector and Hector Plus facelifts were launched at the start of the year. However, one of the most significant launches from MG this year was the Comet EV, which stands out for its affordability and quirky design. In the midst of these launches, MG sought to create a buzz with the introduction of new Black Storm editions for the Gloster and Astor SUVs.

9. Skoda

Although we did not witness any new product launches from Skoda in 2023, the brand still garnered searches on CarDekho by introducing new editions of the Slavia and Kushaq. It also witnessed the discontinuation of its iconic premium sedan models like Octavia and Superb.

10. Mercedes-Benz

The German luxury marque, Mercedes-Benz, was the 10th most searched brand on CarDekho in 2023. It launched a variety of new products including the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC, GLE facelift, Mercedes-AMG GT63 SE Performance, Mercedes-AMG SL 55 Roadster, Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet, Mercedes-AMG C43, and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV. Mercedes-Benz cars are further distinguished by their popularity among Bollywood celebrities, in fact our own CarDekho Group CEO, Amit Jain drives one.

So, these were the most searched car brands on CarDekho in 2023. Which brand of car is your favourite and why? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.