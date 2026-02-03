Top 10 Features The 2026 Tata Punch Facelift Borrowed From The Nexon

The Tata Punch facelift was finally launched in India, starting from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, Tata Motors clearly aimed at making its popular micro SUV more premium, tech-savvy and safer than before. While the Punch had already built a strong reputation for its rugged design and solid safety credentials, the facelift pushed its potential further by borrowing several features from Tata’s best-selling SUV, the Nexon.

Notably, these feature updates also make the Punch one of the most well-equipped offerings in its segment. Here’s a detailed look at the top features the Tata Punch facelift borrowed from the Nexon:

7-inch Digital Driver Display

One of the most noticeable upgrades in the Punch facelift was the introduction of a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, similar to the one offered on the mid-spec variants of the Nexon.

This digital display shows vital information such as speed, trip details, fuel efficiency, navigation prompts, and warning alerts in a crisp and modern layout. It immediately made the Punch’s cabin feel more contemporary than that of the outgoing model.

Do note that the Nexon also gets a 10.25-inch display with higher-spec variants.

10.25-Inch Infotainment With Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Previously, the Punch came with a 10.25-inch infotainment system with large bezels. The updated model gets the same infotainment, albeit with smaller bezels that is offered with the Nexon. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as connected car tech.

Touch-based Automatic Climate Control

While the Punch got automatic climate control from day 1, the physical knobs and buttons of the outgoing have been replaced with the touch-based unit from the Nexon. While it looks modern, we prefer the previous setup as it makes usability on the go far more easier.

8-Speaker Sound System

The Punch facelift also benefited from a premium 8-speaker sound system, borrowed directly from the Nexon (do note that the Nexon comes with an additional subwoofer).

Compared to the outgoing model, which had a 6-speaker audio setup, this system delivers better sound clarity, offers improved bass response, and provides a more immersive audio experience. Whether it was daily city commutes or long highway drives, the enhanced audio setup significantly elevates in-cabin comfort.

6 Airbags as Standard

Continuing Tata Motors’ strong focus on safety, the Punch facelift was launched with six airbags offered as standard across all variants, mirroring the approach seen on the Nexon and most modern-day cars.

The 6 airbags include front, side and curtain airbags, providing enhanced protection for both front and rear occupants. This update clearly makes the Punch a much safer car than before, and solves the older model’s biggest shortcoming. In fact, the Punch has been crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it has secured a full 5-star safety rating.

360-Degree Camera

Another major highlight of the Punch facelift was the addition of a 360-degree camera system, a feature that we have also seen on the Nexon. This feature makes parking in tight spaces and navigating narrow city roads much easier. For urban buyers and first-time car owners, this proves to be a valuable convenience feature.

We also appreciate the clarity and depth of Tata’s 360-degree camera, making it one of the best cameras in the segment.

Blind View Monitor

A feature that complements the 360-degree camera feature and completes the package. The Punch facelift gets the Blind View Monitor from the Nexon, significantly boosting on-road safety.

This feature gets activated when you turn on the indicator and displays a live camera feed of the vehicle’s blind spot on the infotainment system. This helps reduce the risk of side collisions during lane changes, especially in heavy traffic conditions.

Ambient Lighting

A feature that enhances cabin ambience. Tata introduced ambient lighting in the Punch facelift, a feature inspired by the Nexon.

The subtle lighting elements around the dashboard and footwell area adds a premium touch to the interior, especially during night drives. This upgrade plays an important role in making the cabin feel more upmarket than before.

Cornering Fog Lamps

The facelifted Punch also came equipped with cornering fog lamps, another feature carried over from the Nexon. These lamps illuminate the direction of the turn at low speeds, improving visibility around corners and during nighttime driving. This feature proves to be a practical safety addition, especially useful in urban environments and poorly lit roads.

Air Purifier

With AQI readings of over 400 in many cities, the air outside our cars can prove to be harmful. The good thing is that the Punch comes with an air purifier, which purifies the air that circulates inside the car, thereby making your car a better place to be in. It helps filter dust, allergens and harmful pollutants, ensuring a cleaner and healthier cabin environment.

In 2026, this was a particularly welcome addition for buyers in metro cities.

Bonus: Illuminated 2-Spoke Steering Wheel

Rounding off the list was the introduction of Tata’s new 2-spoke steering wheel, the same design seen on newer models, including the Nexon. Apart from giving the interior a fresh and modern look, the new steering wheel also improves ergonomics and enhances the overall driving experience.

In other news, deliveries have commenced for the updated Punch. Here’s all you need to know before booking one.

What do these updates mean for the Punch?

With these Nexon-derived features, the Tata Punch facelift emerged as a far more complete and upmarket product than before. The additions helped blur the line between micro SUVs and compact SUVs, offering buyers premium features without a significant jump in price.

The Nexon still has its advantages over the Punch, but the gap seems to have reduced now. According to us, the improvement in safety tech is what matters the most, along with the improvement in the infotainment.

Which of these upgrades did you like the most on the new Tata Punch? Let us know in the comments section below.