    Watch: Does The CNG-powered Tata Tiago Have A Lower Running Cost Than Tata Tiago EV?

    Published On Mar 10, 2025 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Tiago EV

    The Tata Tiago and the Tiago EV were updated with model year 2025 (MY25) updates with the same hardware as before. We check out which Tiago iteration has the lowest running cost

    As emission norms get stricter, more people are switching to greener alternatives for their cars. Two popular choices are CNG and EVs, both of which significantly reduce emissions. But which one is more affordable to run? To find out, we got behind the wheel of the Tata Tiago CNG and Tata Tiago EV and put them to the test. Here’s how we did it and what we found.

    But before we look at the results, let us take the performance figures of the Tiago CNG and Tiago EV.

    Tata Tiago CNG Engine Specifications

    Tata Tiago CNG

    The Tata Tiago CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG

    Power

    75.5 PS

    Torque

    96.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT*

    *AMT = Automated manual transmission

    Tata Motors is yet to reveal the claimed fuel efficiency figures of the Tata Tiago CNG for both transmission options.

    Tata Tiago EV Battery And Electric Motor Specifications

    Tata Tiago EV

    The Tata Tiago EV gets two battery pack options, both mated with a front-axle-mounted electric motor. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    19.2 kWh

    24 kWh

    Power

    61 PS

    75 PS

    Torque

    110 Nm

    114 Nm

    Drivetrain

    FWD^

    FWD

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2)

    223 km

    293 km

    ^FWD = Front-wheel-drive

    We had the Tiago EV with the larger battery pack with us, and we used it in the test.

    Comparing its performance with the CNG option, the Tiago EV, with the larger battery pack option, produces almost the same power but 17.5 Nm more than the former. 

    Let us now take a look at the real-world running cost of both Tiago iterations and find out which powertrain option was more economical to the pocket.

    ImplementationTata Tiago CNG

    To find the correct answer, we drove both the Tata Tiago CNG and Tiago EV for 150 km on city and highway roads alike. After that, we refilled the CNG, recharged the EV and got the calculators doing the math for us.

    Also Read: Tata Harrier EV Showcased Ahead Of Launch: 5 Things You Need To Know

    What Was Found?

    Tata Tiago CNG
    Tata Tiago EV

    The test returned the following results:

    Model

    Cost per kilometre

    Tata Tiago CNG

    Rs. 3.78 per km

    Tata Tiago EV

    Rs. 1.60 per km

    The Tata Tiago EV had a running cost that was Rs. 2.18 lesser per km than the CNG version. 

    However, it's important to note that the Tata Tiago EV comes at a significantly higher upfront cost than the Tiago CNG. If you're considering the EV purely for its lower running cost, it would take nearly 10 years to recover the price difference.

    Prices

    Here are the detailed prices of the two Tiago iterations. Here are the specifications:

    Model

    Price Range

    Tata Tiago CNG

    Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh

    Tata Tiago EV

    Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The table suggests that the top-spec Tata Tiago EV is Rs. 2.39 lakh costier than the Tata Tiago CNG.

    That said, the Tiago CNG rivals the Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Tata Tiago EV, on the other hand, locks horns with the Citroen eC3 and can be considered a competitor to the MG Comet EV.

    Will you choose a CNG car or an EV? Tell us in the comments below.

