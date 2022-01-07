Modified On Jan 07, 2022 03:45 PM By CarDekho for BMW iX

You can change its colour to keep the cabin warm without using the AC

BMW has introduced a new colour-changing exterior vehicle concept at CES 2022. It works similar to e-readers, and it can change colour according to the time of day and weather to regulate the cabin temperature without using air conditioning. The BMW iX Flow is the first car to feature this technology, and you can watch the colour change in action in the video embedded below:

Here’s how it works: all the exterior panels are lined with e-paper segments that are precisely cut and aligned over the bodywork. The e-paper is made up of millions of tiny microcapsules that contain charged white and black ink pigments. Each panel is connected to the power supply, and it can change colour according to the electric field that’s applied.

You can have a wide range of greyscale exterior colour combinations, from a dual-tone roof to racing stripes on the bonnet. The ‘paintwork’ only consumes power when switching to a new colour combination, and it can become more or less reflective to absorb or deflect heat from its surroundings. BMW says, “In cooler weather, a dark outer skin will help the vehicle to absorb noticeably more warmth from the sun.”

The BMW iX Flow’s e-paper panels are different from the electro-luminous paint that’s already available for cars and bikes. In India, you can get Lumilor professionally applied to your car or bike to make small parts such as logos and nameplates light up at night in bright colours.

Lumilor is expensive, but BMW’s panelwork must be pricier still. In addition, the e-paper panels don’t seem scratch or dent-resistant enough to be usable in everyday conditions. For now, the carmaker doesn’t seem to have any plans to put the colour-changing paint into production. If you’d like to see this option become available in the aftermarket, let us know in the comments which car you’d apply this to.

