Top 15: Most Searched Cars On CarDekho In 2021

Published On Dec 31, 2021 12:36 PM By Sonny

They may not be the best selling cars of 2021 but they were certainly the most popular models on the site

As the curtains come down on 2021, we look back at some of the year’s bestselling SUVs and other body styles from carmakers. It’s also interesting to see what you, readers and users, came to CarDekho for the most. To that end, we have compiled in this report 2021’s most searched models on the site:

Model Searches Kia Seltos 90,96,735 Mahindra XUV700 77,91,469 Kia Sonet 68,42,054 Tata Nexon 64,20,250 Mahindra Thar 64,11,198 Tata Punch 61,79,485 Hyundai Venue 48,15,645 Tata Harrier 47,88,253 Toyota Fortuner 46,17,547 Tata Altroz 44,29,181 Renault Kiger 44,12,787 Hyundai Alcazar 42,43,910 Mahindra Scorpio 40,64,448 Honda City 40,19,591 Mahindra XUV300 39,99,636

The Kia Seltos aroused the most curiosity among users. The SUV was given a feature update in 2021, the iMT (clutchless manual) option for the 1.5-litre petrol engine, and a new X-Line variant with a matte paint finish. The sub-4m Kia Sonet was the third most popular on the site this past year.

It was back in April 2021 when Mahindra announced that the XUV500's successor would be called XUV700. But that didn't stop netizens searching for the SUV and making it the most popular new car -- in terms of search results -- on CarDekho. The Mahindra Thar was the fifth most-searched model. Even the Scorpio and XUV300 made it to the top 15, but Mahindra's best-seller, the Bolero, seemingly couldn’t generate as much search interest.

The most-searched Hyundai model on CarDekho in 2021 was the Venue. The Alcazar made it to this list too, but the Creta did not.

Tata's bestselling sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, was also its most popular model on the site. Even the new Punch micro-SUV wasn't far behind in terms of searches, despite its name being confirmed only in the second half of 2021. The Harrier and Altroz made it to the top 15 as well.

The Toyota Fortuner was among the top 10 most-searched cars on CarDekho in 2021, thanks to the facelifted version launched at the start of the year.

Renault's big release for 2021, the sub-4m Kiger, was the 11th most searched this past year.

The Honda City is the only sedan on this list, perhaps the most popular name in a segment that has lost much of its ground to SUVs.