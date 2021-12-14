Published On Dec 14, 2021 05:56 PM By Dhruv for BMW iX

The iX is a brand new SUV by BMW and is also its first EV for India

BMW recently launched the iX, its first all-electric SUV, in India, which is now completely sold out for 2021. The SUV, imported to India as a CBU (completely-built-up) unit, was priced at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom, India) for the xDrive40 variant. This was an introductory price and is the only variant of the SUV being offered in India.

The German carmaker plans to start deliveries of the SUV in April 2022, which is still some time away. In the meantime, bookings will once again open for the iX in the first quarter of 2022.

Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India said, “We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfil the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV.”

The iX is the first of three all-electric models that BMW plans to launch in India. It features two motors (one on each axle) with a total power output of 330 PS and 630 Nm. There is a 76.6kWh battery pack powering the two motors, and boasts a 425km (WLTP certified) range. The iX is offered with a free wall-box charger (11kW) that can fully charge the SUV in seven hours. There is a 2 year/unlimited km warranty on the iX, although the battery pack is covered for eight years or 1.6 lakh km.

To find out about what we think of its design, the features on offer and how the iX differs from other BMWs, check out our launch story of the SUV.

BMW plans on launching more EVs in the coming months, namely the Mini Cooper SE and the BMW i4. You can read all about them over here.

Read More on : iX Automatic