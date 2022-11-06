English | हिंदी

These Are The 5 Most Feature-Rich CNG Cars In India

Published On Nov 06, 2022 09:16 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • 6548 Views
  • Write a comment

All the cars in this list offer CNG with their higher-end variants

Top 5 Feature Loaded CNG Cars In India

With the demand for CNG cars increasing by the day, manufacturers are working on introducing more CNG models in their portfolio. Till some years back, a CNG car was offered with just the base or mid-spec variants with basic features. Now, with people wanting feature-loaded CNG cars, manufacturers have started offering the same. That way, you don’t compromise on niceties while trying to lower your daily running costs. 

So, here are the top five cars in India that are among the most feature-rich CNG models on sale: 

Maruti XL6

Maruti XL6 CNG

Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 12.24 lakh

The XL6 is among the latest models in this list and the only MPV as well. It’s currently the costliest CNG car on sale and is available in a single Zeta variant, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It uses a 88PS, 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine that claims to deliver 26.32km/kg. Here are its feature highlights: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • LED headlamps

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloys

-

  • Auto AC

  • Engine push start-stop button

  • Cruise control

  • Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four airbags

  • ESP with hill hold

  • Rear parking camera

Maruti Baleno CNG

Maruti Baleno

Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh

Maruti’s other recent launch is the Baleno CNG, which is the first car in its premium hatchback segment to offer the cleaner fuel alternative. It shares its 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with the Swift and Dzire, claiming to deliver a fuel economy of 30.61 km/kg. Here are some of its feature highlights: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • LED projector headlamps

  • Auto headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Front center sliding armrest

  • 60:40 rear split seats

  • Rear fast charging (both A and C-type)

  • Push button start-stop

  • Auto AC

  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Onboard voice assistant

  • Remote car functions

  • Six airbags

  • Rear parking camera

Maruti Dzire / Swift CNG

Maruti Swift

Dzire Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh

Swift Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh

Maruti Dzire and Swift are offered with two CNG variants - VXI and ZXI - the latter being the second-to-top trim. While they don’t get all the highlights of the top-end variant, you can get a touchscreen system, push button start-stop, and automatic AC. Both the cars get a 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Dzire claims to offer 31.12km/kg, while the Swift claims 30.90km/kg. 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • Alloy wheels

-

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Engine push start-stop button

  • Auto AC

  • Dual front airbags

  • Fog lamps

Hyundai Aura / Grand i10 Nios CNG

hyundai grand i10 nios cng

Aura Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.88 lakh to Rs 8.57 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.16 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh

The Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are more feature rich than their respective Maruti rivals. With the Aura, you have the option of S and SX CNG variants, while the Nios has three choices - Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Both of them get a 69PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine that comes mated with a five-speed manual stick. Both the Hyundai siblings claim to deliver a fuel economy of 28.5km/kg. 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • Projector halogen headlamps (i10 Nios)

  • LED DRLs

  • Rear wing spoiler (Aura)

  • 15-inch alloy wheels 

-

  • 8-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Push button start-stop

  • Front and rear USB charger

  • Auto AC (i10 Nios)

  • Cooled Glove Box (i10 Nios)

  • Projector fog lamps

  • Rear parking camera

  • Dual front airbags

Tata Tiago / Tigor CNG

Tata Tiago CNG

Tiago Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh

Tigor Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh

All the subcompact sedans, save for the Amaze, get the CNG option. The Tigor offers CNG with all its four variants. They are offered with a 73PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata claims that the siblings will deliver an efficiency of 26.5km/kg. 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Safety

  • 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels

  • Projector halogen headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Fog lamps

  • Automatic headlamps (Tigor)

  • Digitised driver’s display

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker sound system

  • Auto AC

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Cooled glove box

  • Push button start-stop

  • Puncture repair kit

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rain sensing wipers (Tigor)

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Read Full News
  • Tata Tiago
  • Tata Tigor
  • Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • Maruti Baleno
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Maruti Dzire
  • Maruti Swift
  • Maruti XL6
Big Saving !!
Save upto 30% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Grand i10 Nios In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Hatchback

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsThese Are The 5 Most Feature-Rich CNG Cars In India
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience