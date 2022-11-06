Top 5 Feature Loaded CNG Cars In India

Published On Nov 06, 2022 09:16 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

All the cars in this list offer CNG with their higher-end variants

With the demand for CNG cars increasing by the day, manufacturers are working on introducing more CNG models in their portfolio. Till some years back, a CNG car was offered with just the base or mid-spec variants with basic features. Now, with people wanting feature-loaded CNG cars, manufacturers have started offering the same. That way, you don’t compromise on niceties while trying to lower your daily running costs.

So, here are the top five cars in India that are among the most feature-rich CNG models on sale:

Maruti XL6

Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 12.24 lakh

The XL6 is among the latest models in this list and the only MPV as well. It’s currently the costliest CNG car on sale and is available in a single Zeta variant, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It uses a 88PS, 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine that claims to deliver 26.32km/kg. Here are its feature highlights:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloys - Auto AC

Engine push start-stop button

Cruise control

Tilt and Telescopic steering wheel

7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Four airbags

ESP with hill hold

Rear parking camera

Maruti Baleno CNG

Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh

Maruti’s other recent launch is the Baleno CNG, which is the first car in its premium hatchback segment to offer the cleaner fuel alternative. It shares its 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with the Swift and Dzire, claiming to deliver a fuel economy of 30.61 km/kg. Here are some of its feature highlights:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety LED projector headlamps

Auto headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels Front center sliding armrest

60:40 rear split seats Rear fast charging (both A and C-type)

Push button start-stop

Auto AC

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Onboard voice assistant

Remote car functions Six airbags

Rear parking camera

Maruti Dzire / Swift CNG

Dzire Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh

Swift Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh

Maruti Dzire and Swift are offered with two CNG variants - VXI and ZXI - the latter being the second-to-top trim. While they don’t get all the highlights of the top-end variant, you can get a touchscreen system, push button start-stop, and automatic AC. Both the cars get a 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Dzire claims to offer 31.12km/kg, while the Swift claims 30.90km/kg.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Alloy wheels - 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Engine push start-stop button

Auto AC Dual front airbags

Fog lamps

Hyundai Aura / Grand i10 Nios CNG

Aura Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.88 lakh to Rs 8.57 lakh

Grand i10 Nios Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.16 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh

The Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are more feature rich than their respective Maruti rivals. With the Aura, you have the option of S and SX CNG variants, while the Nios has three choices - Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Both of them get a 69PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine that comes mated with a five-speed manual stick. Both the Hyundai siblings claim to deliver a fuel economy of 28.5km/kg.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety Projector halogen headlamps (i10 Nios)

LED DRLs

Rear wing spoiler (Aura)

15-inch alloy wheels - 8-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Push button start-stop

Front and rear USB charger

Auto AC (i10 Nios)

Cooled Glove Box (i10 Nios) Projector fog lamps

Rear parking camera

Dual front airbags

Tata Tiago / Tigor CNG

Tiago Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh

Tigor Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh

All the subcompact sedans, save for the Amaze, get the CNG option. The Tigor offers CNG with all its four variants. They are offered with a 73PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata claims that the siblings will deliver an efficiency of 26.5km/kg.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Safety 14-inch Hyperstyle wheels

Projector halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

Fog lamps

Automatic headlamps (Tigor) Digitised driver’s display 7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker sound system

Auto AC

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cooled glove box

Push button start-stop Puncture repair kit

Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera

Rain sensing wipers (Tigor)

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

