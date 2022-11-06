Top 5 Feature Loaded CNG Cars In India

These Are The 5 Most Feature-Rich CNG Cars In India
Published On Nov 06, 2022 09:16 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
All the cars in this list offer CNG with their higher-end variants
With the demand for CNG cars increasing by the day, manufacturers are working on introducing more CNG models in their portfolio. Till some years back, a CNG car was offered with just the base or mid-spec variants with basic features. Now, with people wanting feature-loaded CNG cars, manufacturers have started offering the same. That way, you don’t compromise on niceties while trying to lower your daily running costs.
So, here are the top five cars in India that are among the most feature-rich CNG models on sale:
Maruti XL6
Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 12.24 lakh
The XL6 is among the latest models in this list and the only MPV as well. It’s currently the costliest CNG car on sale and is available in a single Zeta variant, priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It uses a 88PS, 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine that claims to deliver 26.32km/kg. Here are its feature highlights:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
-
|
|
Maruti Baleno CNG
Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.28 lakh to Rs 9.21 lakh
Maruti’s other recent launch is the Baleno CNG, which is the first car in its premium hatchback segment to offer the cleaner fuel alternative. It shares its 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with the Swift and Dzire, claiming to deliver a fuel economy of 30.61 km/kg. Here are some of its feature highlights:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
Maruti Dzire / Swift CNG
Dzire Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 8.23 lakh to Rs 8.91 lakh
Swift Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.77 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh
Maruti Dzire and Swift are offered with two CNG variants - VXI and ZXI - the latter being the second-to-top trim. While they don’t get all the highlights of the top-end variant, you can get a touchscreen system, push button start-stop, and automatic AC. Both the cars get a 78PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The Dzire claims to offer 31.12km/kg, while the Swift claims 30.90km/kg.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
-
|
|
Hyundai Aura / Grand i10 Nios CNG
Aura Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.88 lakh to Rs 8.57 lakh
Grand i10 Nios Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.16 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh
The Hyundai Aura and Grand i10 Nios are more feature rich than their respective Maruti rivals. With the Aura, you have the option of S and SX CNG variants, while the Nios has three choices - Magna, Sportz, and Asta. Both of them get a 69PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine that comes mated with a five-speed manual stick. Both the Hyundai siblings claim to deliver a fuel economy of 28.5km/kg.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
-
|
|
Tata Tiago / Tigor CNG
Tiago Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 6.30 lakh to Rs 7.82 lakh
Tigor Price (ex-showroom Delhi) - Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh
All the subcompact sedans, save for the Amaze, get the CNG option. The Tigor offers CNG with all its four variants. They are offered with a 73PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Tata claims that the siblings will deliver an efficiency of 26.5km/kg.
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
