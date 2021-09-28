Published On Sep 28, 2021 01:42 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

The Camo Edition was offered with minor cosmetic upgrades over the regular Harrier

The Harrier Camo Edition received an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders and blacked out alloy wheels.

The cabin came with an all-black theme for the dashboard and black leatherette seats with green stitching.

The SUV is now offered in four colours: Black (Dark Edition), Grey, Red, and White.

It’s priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Tata has discontinued the Harrier Camo Edition. It was available with six variants of the Harrier -- XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+ -- demanding up to Rs 30,000 more than their corresponding regular variants.

The Camo Edition came with an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it received an all-black theme with green stitching for the leatherette seat upholstery, similar to the Dark Edition.

The Harrier features a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver’s seat, JBL 9-speaker setup, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and automatic projector headlamps.

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, off-road ABS, hill descent control, electronic stability programme, cornering stability, and traction control.

The Harrier is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It is priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra XUV500 , Mahindra XUV700 , and MG Hector .

