HomeNew CarsNewsThe Tata Harrier Camo Is No Longer On Sale
English | हिंदी

The Tata Harrier Camo Is No Longer On Sale

Published On Sep 28, 2021 01:42 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

  • 7704 Views
  • Write a comment

The Camo Edition was offered with minor cosmetic upgrades over the regular Harrier

  • The Harrier Camo Edition received an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders and blacked out alloy wheels. 

  • The cabin came with an all-black theme for the dashboard and black leatherette seats with green stitching. 

  • The SUV is now offered in four colours: Black (Dark Edition), Grey, Red, and White. 

  • It’s priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

Tata has discontinued the Harrier Camo Edition. It was available with six variants of the Harrier -- XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+ -- demanding up to Rs 30,000 more than their corresponding regular variants. 

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched At Rs 16.50 Lakh, Priced On Par With Dark Edition

The Harrier is currently offered in four colours: Black (Dark Edition), Grey, Red, and White. 

The Camo Edition came with an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it received an all-black theme with green stitching for the leatherette seat upholstery, similar to the Dark Edition. 

The Harrier features a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver’s seat, JBL 9-speaker setup, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and automatic projector headlamps. 

Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched At Rs 16.50 Lakh, Priced On Par With Dark Edition

Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, off-road ABS, hill descent control, electronic stability programme, cornering stability, and traction control. 

The Harrier is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It is priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra XUV500Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector.

Read More on : Harrier diesel

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 29% ! Find best deals on Used Tata Cars
View Used Tata Harrier In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience