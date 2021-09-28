The Tata Harrier Camo Is No Longer On Sale
Published On Sep 28, 2021 01:42 PM By Tarun for Tata Harrier
The Camo Edition was offered with minor cosmetic upgrades over the regular Harrier
-
The Harrier Camo Edition received an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders and blacked out alloy wheels.
-
The cabin came with an all-black theme for the dashboard and black leatherette seats with green stitching.
-
The SUV is now offered in four colours: Black (Dark Edition), Grey, Red, and White.
-
It’s priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Tata has discontinued the Harrier Camo Edition. It was available with six variants of the Harrier -- XT, XT+, XZ, XZA, XZ+, and XZA+ -- demanding up to Rs 30,000 more than their corresponding regular variants.
The Harrier is currently offered in four colours: Black (Dark Edition), Grey, Red, and White.
The Camo Edition came with an Olive Green shade, a ‘Camo’ badge on the front fenders, and blacked-out alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, it received an all-black theme with green stitching for the leatherette seat upholstery, similar to the Dark Edition.
The Harrier features a panoramic sunroof, 6-way powered driver’s seat, JBL 9-speaker setup, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic AC, and automatic projector headlamps.
Safety is covered by up to six airbags, a rear parking camera, off-road ABS, hill descent control, electronic stability programme, cornering stability, and traction control.
- XUV700 Pitted Against Its Five-seater Rivals: Spec Comparison
- Tata Safari Gold Edition Detailed In 10 Pics
The Harrier is powered by a 170PS 2-litre diesel engine, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It is priced from Rs 14.40 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), rivaling the Mahindra XUV500, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector.
Read More on : Harrier diesel
- Renew Tata Harrier Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
2 out of 2 found this helpful