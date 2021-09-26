Tata Safari Gold Edition Detailed In 10 Pics

Modified On Sep 26, 2021 11:34 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

It gets gold highlights inside out with a new colour and some additional features

Tata has launched the Safari Gold Edition, priced from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 23.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It’s based on the range-topping XZ+ variant and is available with manual and automatic transmissions and in six and seven-seater configurations.

Seven Seater Prices Safari XZ+ Safari XZ+ Gold Edition Difference Manual 20.53 lakh 21.90 lakh Rs 1.37 lakh Automatic 21.81 lakh 23.18 lakh Rs 1.37 lakh Six Seater Prices Manual Rs 20.38 lakh 21.90 lakh Rs 1.52 lakh Automatic Rs 21.66 lakh Rs 23.18 lakh Rs 1.52 lakh

So, here’s us taking you through the Safari Gold Edition via our collection of exterior and interior images:

Exterior

Available In Two Colours

The Safari Gold edition is available in Coffee Bean Brown-inspired Black and White shades, both paired with a gloss black roof. The black colour is actually infused with gold inserts, which makes it look dark brown.

Front Profile

The front grille, grille surround, Tata logo, and headlamp covering can be seen with gold inserts.

Side Profile

The roof rails and door handles are finished with gold inserts. The Safari Gold Edition gets 18-inch charcoal-grey alloy wheels which are also seen on the Safari Adventure (Tropical Mist) variant.

Rear Profile

At the back, the Gold Edition gets the logo and ‘Safari’ inscribed in gold.

Interior

Dashboard

While the White gold variant gets a white marble finish with gold inserts for the dashboard, the Black Gold variant goes for a black marble finish. Further, there’s gold detailing on the door handles, steering wheel, instrument cluster surround, and side AC vents. The White Gold variant additionally features a gold strip running through the dashboard, while the other gets a black strip.

Seats

Exclusive to the Gold Edition, you get white coloured genuine leather seats with the ‘#Gold’ inscription on the front headrests and gold stitching.

New Features

The Safari Gold Edition gets ventilated front seats, an exclusive feature And if you go for the six-seater variant, you get segment-first ventilated second-row seats as well. Further, it gets wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an air purifier, which will also be available on the XZ and XZ+ variants.

Same Powertrain and Transmission options

No changes have been made to the engine specifications. The Gold Edition continues with the 170PS 2-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

