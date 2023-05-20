Maruti Fronx Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

Modified On May 20, 2023 11:55 AM By Tarun for Maruti FRONX

The Fronx is available in five grades and with two engine options

Maruti recently launched the Fronx SUV, which is essentially based on the Baleno but looks distinct. It’s a subcompact SUV-hatchback crossover, rivalling the likes of premium hatchbacks and sub-4-metre SUVs.

The Fronx can be opted in five grades - Sigma, Delta, DeltaPlus, Zeta, and Alpha. Here are the variant-wise prices:

Variant 1.2-litre petrol-MT 1.2-litre petrol-AMT 1-litre turbo-petrol MT 1-litre turbo-petrol AT Sigma Rs 7.46 lakh - - - Delta Rs 8.33 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh - - DeltaPlus Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 9.73 lakh - Zeta - - Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 12.06 lakh Alpha - - Rs 11.48 lakh Rs 12.98 lakh Alpha DT - - Rs 11.64 lakh Rs 13.14 lakh

The Maruti Fronx is available with two engine options and three transmission options. They are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power / Torque 90PS / 113Nm 100PS / 148Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT Mileage 21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl 21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

The crossover gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which brings the choice of either a five-speed manual or an AMT. The more exciting engine is the return of the 1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol unit, which gets the option of Maruti’s new six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. In terms of fuel efficiency, the engines claim similar figures but the less powerful unit is understandably more frugal.

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name:

Variant Verdict Sigma Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories. Delta Skip. Not worth the price premium. Delta Plus Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise. Zeta The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise. Alpha Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.

