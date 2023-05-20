Maruti Fronx Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
The Fronx is available in five grades and with two engine options
Maruti recently launched the Fronx SUV, which is essentially based on the Baleno but looks distinct. It’s a subcompact SUV-hatchback crossover, rivalling the likes of premium hatchbacks and sub-4-metre SUVs.
The Fronx can be opted in five grades - Sigma, Delta, DeltaPlus, Zeta, and Alpha. Here are the variant-wise prices:
|
Variant
|
1.2-litre petrol-MT
|
1.2-litre petrol-AMT
|
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
|
1-litre turbo-petrol AT
|
Sigma
|
Rs 7.46 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Delta
|
Rs 8.33 lakh
|
Rs 8.88 lakh
|
-
|
-
|
DeltaPlus
|
Rs 8.73 lakh
|
Rs 9.28 lakh
|
Rs 9.73 lakh
|
-
|
Zeta
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.06 lakh
|
Alpha
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 11.48 lakh
|
Rs 12.98 lakh
|
Alpha DT
|
-
|
-
|
Rs 11.64 lakh
|
Rs 13.14 lakh
The Maruti Fronx is available with two engine options and three transmission options. They are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power / Torque
|
90PS / 113Nm
|
100PS / 148Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Mileage
|
21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl
|
21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl
The crossover gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which brings the choice of either a five-speed manual or an AMT. The more exciting engine is the return of the 1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol unit, which gets the option of Maruti’s new six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. In terms of fuel efficiency, the engines claim similar figures but the less powerful unit is understandably more frugal.
Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name:
|
Variant
|
Verdict
|
Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.
|
Skip. Not worth the price premium.
|
Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.
|
The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.
|
Alpha
|
Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.
