Maruti Fronx Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?

The Fronx is available in five grades and with two engine options

Maruti Fronx

Maruti recently launched the Fronx SUV, which is essentially based on the Baleno but looks distinct. It’s a subcompact SUV-hatchback crossover, rivalling the likes of premium hatchbacks and sub-4-metre SUVs. 

The Fronx can be opted in five grades - Sigma, Delta, DeltaPlus, Zeta, and Alpha. Here are the variant-wise prices: 

Variant

1.2-litre petrol-MT

1.2-litre petrol-AMT

1-litre turbo-petrol MT

1-litre turbo-petrol AT

Sigma

Rs 7.46 lakh

-

-

-

Delta

Rs 8.33 lakh

Rs 8.88 lakh

-

-

DeltaPlus

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 9.28 lakh

Rs 9.73 lakh

-

Zeta

-

-

Rs 10.56 lakh

Rs 12.06 lakh

Alpha

-

-

Rs 11.48 lakh

Rs 12.98 lakh

Alpha DT

-

-

Rs 11.64 lakh

Rs 13.14 lakh

Maruti Fronx

The Maruti Fronx is available with two engine options and three transmission options. They are as follows: 

Engine

1.2-litre petrol

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power / Torque

90PS / 113Nm

100PS / 148Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

Mileage

21.79kmpl / 22.89kmpl

21.5kmpl / 20.1kmpl

The crossover gets the Baleno’s 1.2-litre petrol engine, which brings the choice of either a five-speed manual or an AMT. The more exciting engine is the return of the 1-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol unit, which gets the option of Maruti’s new six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. In terms of fuel efficiency, the engines claim similar figures but the less powerful unit is understandably more frugal. 

Maruti Fronx

Here’s our brief analysis and verdict of every variant. For detailed insight, just click on the desired variant name: 

Variant

Verdict

Sigma

Recommended for those on a budget. Also, consider if you prefer fitting aftermarket accessories.

Delta

Skip. Not worth the price premium.

Delta Plus

Worth the stretch from Delta. Choose if you prefer factory-fit features. Stick with Sigma otherwise.

Zeta

The 1.2 engine is sorely missed. Most value for money variant otherwise.

Alpha

Acceptable price premium for added features. Can consider. Not value for money compared to the competition.

