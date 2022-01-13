The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Is Sold Out In India For The Next Four Months

Published On Jan 13, 2022 08:29 AM By Tarun for Skoda Kodiaq

The facelift is now a CKD model, locally assembled at Skoda’s Aurangabad plant

Bookings are underway but you’ll have to wait for a minimum of four months.

Available in three trims: Style, Sportline, and Laurin and Klement.

Features powered, heated, and ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, and nine airbags.

Powered by a 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 4WD drivetrain.

In less than 24 hours of launch, the facelifted Skoda Kodiaq has been sold out for the next four months. Bookings, however, are still underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV retails from Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 37.49 lakh.

The Kodiaq is a full-size 7-seater SUV and is available in three trims: Style, Sportline, and Laurin and Klement. Cosmetic upgrades on the outside include new headlights and tail lights, revised bumpers, a new grille, and new alloy wheels.

Interior visual enhancements include a new two-spoke steering wheel and revised upholstery. The facelifted Kodiaq further also gains ventilated and heating functions for the front seats, 10-colour ambient lighting, and a premium 12-speaker sound system. The existing set of features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, a digital driver’s display, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sunroof, and nine airbags.

Its biggest upgrade is the addition of the 190PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 7-speed DSG (dual clutch automatic) and 4X4 drivetrain.

The Skoda Kodiaq rivals the MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, and Jeep’s upcoming three-row SUV.

