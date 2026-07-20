Tata’s Avinya X Premium eSUV Spied Testing For The First Time!?

Back at the Auto Expo 2022, Tata Motors made a big announcement, showcasing its new brand called the Avinya. This sub-brand will be positioned between Tata Motors and Jaguar-Land Rover.

Avinya will be a mid-tier premium EV brand by Tata. They had showcased the Avinya X SUV at the Auto Expo 2025 and also announced the arrival of a sedan, which will follow later.

A year and a half later, we have spotted the Avinya X test mule on Indian roads for the very first time and here’s what we gather:

What Can We See?

The test mule in the video reminds us of the low-roofed and lengthy silhouette of the concept showcased last year.

The front end of the car has elements like a connected LED lightbar below the bonnet, the LED headlamps mounted on the upper half of the bumper and a rounded-off shape to the front end overall.

The overall grown estate-like silhouette of the SUV gives it a premium look. The frameless windows on the doors and pop-out door handles also add to the premium appeal. The side profile is accentuated by the big wheels, which are likely 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The windshield is sharply raked, unlike other butch and tall SUVs. While the camouflage does not reveal much, we expect the design character of the Avinya to carry a clean side profile, based on the concept seen before.

The rear profile is also something new coming from the Tata family. It reveals the 2-layered LED tail lamps, which are likely connected as well. The rear end also carries the recent Tata design trend of hiding the rear wiper underneath the rear spoiler, giving it a clean look.

The tailgate may also bear the Avinya branding as on the concept. Meanwhile, the bumper houses the number plate and the reflectors.

What To Expect?

The Tata Avinya X is based on the Chery-JLR Freelander platform, which is a joint development between the two brands. The Avinya X will be the first product coming from the new brand next year. Meanwhile, Avinya is also expected to also spawn full hybrid products at a later point in time.

While we don’t have the battery pack figures yet, we it will be closely related to the Freelander 8, which is the recent love child of Chey and Jaguar Land Rover. This will include an 800 V architecture-based powertrain powered by a large battery pack of around 80-90 kWh.

Price-wise, the Avinya X is likely to go against the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tayron. While the Avinya X does not have a direct competitor in the EV space as of today, we expect new models to be introduced in the Rs 35-45 lakh segment in the next two years. The Avinya brand announcement may take place by the end of the year, while the Avinya X SUV is expected to be introduced by early 2027.

CarDekho Says…

The introduction of the Avinya brand is an aspirational leap for Tata Motors since it is going beyond the existing lineup of Tata cars. The price bracket of Rs 35-45 lakh is growing with new models, with growing competition coming from the Chinese brands.

And with growing demand for premium EVs, this will be a good opportunity for Tata to grab the attention of people looking to upgrade into the aspirational segment of cars.

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