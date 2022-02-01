Modified On Feb 01, 2022 04:19 PM By Rohit for Tata Tiago

Tata said the CNG models accounted for 42 percent penetration in its January sales

The Tiago and Tigor are the carmaker’s first two models to get a factory-fitted CNG kit.

The Tiago CNG is sold in four trims, while the Tigor CNG in two.

Both use a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73PS/95Nm) with a 5-speed MT.

They are priced at a Rs 90,000 premium over their petrol counterparts.

Of the 40,777 cars dispatched by Tata in January 2022, the Tiago and Tigor CNG (launched in the same month) accounted for over 3,000. The carmaker said the penetration of its CNG models stood at 42 percent of the total monthly sales.

Tata launched the CNG variants of both this January. While the Tiago compact hatchback gets the cleaner fuel option with four of its trims (XE, XM, XT, and XZ+), the Tigor sub-4m sedan has it with only its top-spec XZ and XZ+ trims.

Along with introducing an optional CNG kit, Tata registered a couple of firsts. It became the first mass-market manufacturer to offer a CNG option across a model's variant lineup (case in point, the Tiago). Secondly, the two can be started directly on CNG using the 'CNG Mode', a segment-first feature.

The Tiago and Tigor CNG get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as their ICE versions but with a reduced output (73PS/95Nm). Both get a 5-speed manual transmission only. Tata claims a mileage of 26.49km/kg for both the CNG models. Please note that their petrol versions also come with the option of a 5-speed AMT.

Tata has priced the Tiago and Tigor CNG at a premium of Rs 90,000 over the corresponding petrol variants. The hatchback's CNG trims retail between Rs 6.1 lakh and Rs 7.65 lakh, whereas the Tigor CNG is priced from Rs 7.7 lakh to Rs 8.42 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Tiago CNG has to fend off a three-pronged competition -- from the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Celerio, and the Hyundai Santro. On the other hand, the Tigor CNG's only direct competitor is the Hyundai Aura CNG.

