Tata Tiago CNG Fuel Efficiency And Running Cost: Claimed Vs Real

Published On Jan 29, 2022 08:06 AM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

The Tiago CNG claims to offer 26.49km/kg, and we tested it to see what it offers in the real world

Tata recently launched the Tiago CNG, priced from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, Maruti Celerio, and Wagon R CNG.

While Tata claims the Tiago offers a CNG-only efficiency of 26.49km/kg, we have tested it out on roads, in real world driving conditions, to give you the real figures:

Engine 1.2-litre CNG 1.2-litre petrol Power 73PS 86PS Torque 95Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT Claimed fuel economy 26.49km/kg 23.84kmpl/23.84kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 15.56km/kg 15.12kmpl/16.04kmpl (BS4)

The Tiago CNG’s fuel economy comes down by about 10km/kg while driving in the city. This is mainly down to the way it drives. Its 60-litre fuel tank translates to roughly 8-10 kg of CNG. With this fuel economy, the hatch should deliver around 120-150 kilometres of range. That said, we haven’t tested out its highway efficiency, so stay tuned for that.

If you compare the Tiago petrol and CNG’s figures, they are almost the same. Infact, the Tiago AMT looks the most efficient of all. However, the CNG costs around Rs 40 lesser than petrol, which would reduce your fuel costs by a huge margin.

Running Cost

Fuel Type Mileage Cost Of Fuel Cost Per Km CNG (Claimed) 26.49km/kg Rs 66/kg Rs 2.49 / Km CNG (Tested) 15.56 Km/Kg Rs 66/kg Rs 4.2 / Km Petrol BS4 (Tested) 15.12Km/L Rs 109/L Rs 7.2 / Km

As per our tested fuel efficiency, the Tiago CNG will have a running cost of Rs 4.2 per kilometre. That’s almost half of the petrol Tiago’s running costs. While petrol and CNG offer the same fuel economy, the cost of CNG fuel is significantly low, translating into less cost per kilometre.

If you see the Tiago CNG’s instrument cluster, it has four bars for the fuel indication. Based on our tested fuel efficiency, one bar translates to around 30 kilometres of running. If the CNG gets over, the car automatically switches to petrol on-the-fly. You can change the fuel preference yourself by pressing the CNG switch on the centre console, again, on the go. The Tiago starts up on CNG, which is an industry-first feature. Usually, other CNG cars in the market require petrol for ignition. So with the Tiago, even if you run out of petrol, you can start the car on CNG and head out to the nearest fuel station.

If you own a Tiago CNG, do share your findings with us in the comments.

