Tata Safari Gets A Fourth Paint Option

Published On Aug 19, 2021 05:06 PM By Rohit for Tata New Safari

Called the Tropical Mist, it was earlier reserved only for the Adventure Edition

Tata now offers the Safari in four colour options: Royale Blue, Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey, and Orcus White.

The Adventure Edition will still be available in Tropical Mist as before.

No changes have been made to the SUV’s features or mechanicals, for that matter.

The Safari is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has introduced the Tropical Mist colour on all the Safari’s variants. Up until now, it was limited to the SUV’s Adventure Edition ever since the third-gen model went on sale in February this year.

Tata Safari Adventure Edition

With this update, the Tata Safari’s standard variants are now available in four paint options: Royale Blue, Tropical Mist (new), Daytona Grey, and Orcus White. The Adventure Edition continues to be available in the Tropical Mist shade as before. That said, the regular variants don’t get any of the Adventure Edition’s other distinguishing design elements, including the dual-tone black-and-light-brown upholstery theme and blacked-out wheels.

No changes have been made to the SUV’s features. The Tata Safari is equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, and auto AC with second and third-row vents. Passenger safety is taken care of by up to six airbags, cornering stability control, and a reversing camera.

Also Read: Facelifted Tata Tigor EV Gets A Major Boost In Performance, Goes On Sale From August 31

The SUV is powered by the Harrier ’s 2-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual and an optional 6-speed automatic. However, it doesn’t have an all-wheel drivetrain unlike its recently launched (prices of some variants will be revealed later) segment rival, the Mahindra XUV700. The Safari, along with the Harrier, recently got a new mid-spec XTA+ automatic trim .

Also Read: All Tata Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 27,000

Tata has priced the SUV between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom). It takes on the MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Alcazar , and Mahindra XUV700 .

Read More on : Tata New Safari diesel