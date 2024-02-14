Tata Nexon Facelift Scores 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

Modified On Feb 14, 2024 03:49 PM By Sonny for Tata Nexon

The Nexon has done it again and done it better - safest sub-4m SUV on sale in India today

The Tata Nexon facelift, launched in September 2023, has just earned itself a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The updated subcompact SUV was among the last batch of made-in-India cars to be crash tested by the global agency before the implementation of Bharat NCAP. While this is a repeat achievement for the Nexon, it’s even more impressive now given that it’s tested under the updated GNCAP protocols. Here’s the breakdown of the scores:

Adult Occupant Safety Rating - 5 Stars (32.22 out of 34 points)

The new Nexon offered good protection overall for the front adult passengers, adequate protection for the chest, in the frontal offset crash test as well as the barrier test. Its footwell area and body shell were rated as stable, the latter capable of withstanding further loads.

Since the Nexon facelift comes with six airbags as standard, it also offered good protection to the head and pelvis in the side pole impact test with marginal protection to the chest and adequate protection for the abdomen.

Child Occupant Safety Rating - 5 Stars (44.52 out of 49 points)

Both the child seats for the 3-year old and 18-month old were installed facing rearwards using the anchorages and a support leg. In both cases, head exposure for the child was prevented during the frontal impact, offering sufficient protection. Meanwhile, the CRS for both offered full protection in the side impact crash test as well.

Furthermore, the standard fitment of ESC and its performance when tested was acceptable. It also gets seatbelt reminders front and rear. All these factors collectively resulted in the Tata Nexon facelift achieving this impressive score from the more stringent Global NCAP crash tests. Global NCAP also noted its appreciation for the latest Nexon’s standard equipment list that includes 3-point seatbelts for all occupants and front passenger deactivation switch.

What’s Next For The Nexon?

Even though the Tata Nexon is one of the only two sub-4m SUVs to ever get a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, it can improve its safety quotient even further by adding some key ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features. Furthermore, we are excited to know how the all-electric Nexon EV will fare as well, likely when crash tested by Bharat NCAP.

Prices & Rivals

The Tata Nexon is priced from Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, none of which have scored similar safety ratings as per the latest crash test norms from Global NCAP.

