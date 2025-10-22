Tata Motors Festive Season Sales Record: Sells Over 1 Lakh Cars Between Navratri And Diwali 2025

The Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling Tata car during this period, accounting for over 38,000 unit sales during this festive rush

The 2025 festive season has come to a close, and many automakers witnessed record sales during this period. One such automaker, Tata, retailed more than 1 lakh cars and SUVs over the period of 30 days, spanning between Navratri and Diwali. With this, the company registered an annual growth of 33 percent, compared to last year’s festive season.

On hitting the sales milestone of over 1 lakh cars, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., also said ‘Our full portfolio of cars and SUVs has supported this surge further, reinforcing our strategic commitment to product leadership, market relevance and delivery excellence in this pivotal festive window. Furthermore, we believe this performance sets the tone for the rest of the fiscal, especially as we gear up for exciting new launches this year, complemented by sustained customer enthusiasm’.

Tata Nexon, The Best-selling Tata

Tata SUVs accounted for nearly 70 percent of total sales. With over 38,000 units retailed, the Tata Nexon emerged as the best-selling Tata car during this period, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of a whopping 73 percent. It was closely followed by the Tata Punch, which found 32,000 new homes and recorded a 29 percent growth in yearly sales. Notably, these figures also include retail numbers for the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV.

Tata EVs Also Rake In Massive Numbers!

The automaker also sold over 10,000 electric cars during this festive period, marking a 37 percent YoY growth. In addition to the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Punch EV, the company’s electric portfolio also includes the Tata Tiago EV, Tata Tigor EV, Tata Curvv EV, and Tata Harrier EV.

Tata’s Future Plans

Tata is all set to expand its lineup by reviving its iconic nameplate, the Sierra, which is expected to launch by the end of this year. More details may be found here. Following the Sierra, Tata will also give a mid-life update to its Punch micro SUV. Test mules of the Punch facelift have already been spotted on multiple occasions.