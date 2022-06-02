English | हिंदी

Tata Motors Beats Hyundai For The Second Time In Monthly Sales Within Six Months

Published On Jun 02, 2022 03:30 PM By Rohit

Tata first took the second spot in monthly sales in December 2021 which has now recurred in May 2022

It’s happened again: Tata has taken the second spot one more time by beating the veteran Hyundai by over 1,000 units, this time in May 2022 sales, that’s less than six months. It’s worth noting though that Hyundai had shut operations at both its plants in Chennai as part of a maintenance shut down leading to no production for six days in the month (May 16 to 21).

Brands

Year-on-year

Month-on-month

May 2022

May 2021

May 2022

April 2022

Tata

43,341

15,181

43,341

41,590

Hyundai

42,293

25,001

42,293

44,001

These are the highest ever monthly retail figures for Tata’s passenger vehicles till date. Tata has also cited that these figures also include the highest sales numbers for the Nexon along with segment-best figures for the Harrier and Safari.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata is riding high on the Nexon’s popularity that can be attributed to its availability as both Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) and EV versions. In fact, the Nexon EV is currently the country’s best selling EV. On the other hand, one of Hyundai’s most popular models, the Creta, has been facing stiff competition due to the arrival of new compact SUVs in recent months. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Tata has also recorded the highest sales of its EV models in May 2022, accounting for nearly 3,500 units, which has grown by more than 600 percent compared to May 2021. While the homegrown carmaker has two mass-market EVs in the form of the Nexon EV and Tigor EV, Hyundai has just one premium EV: the Kona Electric. This simply shows the way the two brands have taken the EV approach: Tata is choosing to go from mass-market models to premium offerings whereas Hyundai is coming from the premium segment (Ioniq 5) to more affordable spaces in the future.

    R
    Published by
    Rohit
