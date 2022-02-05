Top Six Cars From The Ambani Family Collection You Can't Officially Buy In India

Modified On Feb 05, 2022 06:44 PM By CarDekho

Ambani’s private garage provides fodder for car spotters in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest Indians in the world, so it’s no wonder that he can afford some of the finest cars available for sale in the country. Indeed, his garage reportedly holds numerous top-of-the-line luxury vehicles such as the Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV, Phantom VIII sedan and Bentley Bentayga SUV. But in addition, he also owns some cars from carmakers that don’t exist in India and are imported at an enormous expense by the business tycoon.

Here’s a list of some of these exotic-for-India cars that are a part of Ambani’s ‘Jio garage’ private car collection:

Cadillac Escalade:

The Escalade is a full-size luxury SUV that’s a favourite among American celebrities and sports personalities. Ambani’s SUV is a fourth-generation Escalade, sold between 2015 and 2020 and powered by a 6.2-litre V8 petrol engine. The top-spec model carried a price of around Rs 65 lakh in its home country, so it would have cost Ambani a hefty Rs 1.2 crore just to import the SUV in India.

Tesla Model S:

Since it was the the first car from Tesla made from the ground up, the Model S is the quintessential T-badged electric vehicle (EV). Jio garage is home to a Deep Blue Metallic 2019 Model S which reports suggest is the 100D variant. It’s an all-wheel-drive (AWD) electric sedan with a 100kWh battery pack that delivers over 500km of range. Although not the Performance variant, the USD 80,000 electric sedan would have cost Ambani around Rs 1 crore to bring home.

Tesla Model X:

Yes, that’s right – Ambani owns not one, but two flagship Teslas. His 2021 Model X is a white electric SUV with AWD that delivers over 500km of range, and since it’s a full import, it offers the full suite of Tesla Autopilot driver assistance features. The sportscar-quick Model X is likely to go on sale in India soon after Tesla lands in the country and debuts its first model, but Ambani’s imported SUV likely cost a similar amount as the Model S.

McLaren 570S

Several exotic supercars are a part of Ambani’s collection, and the McLaren is reportedly one of the first 570S models ever imported to India. It’s a 570PS supercar that weighs just over 1300kg and gets from 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds. Ambani’s McLaren would have likely cost over Rs 2 crore in India.

1980s Cadillac Fleetwood

An ’80s Cadillac owned by Dhirubhai Ambani is reportedly still in the family. It’s a black Fleetwood sedan with a cloth ‘landau top’ roof. The first-generation sedan was based on a front-wheel-drive platform, powered by a 4.1-litre V8 petrol engine. Rarely spotted, Ambani’s Cadillac seems to be in pristine condition.

1990s BMW 7 Series

The E38 BMW 7 Series was one of the most cutting-edge German luxury cars of its day, and Dhirubhai Ambani owned one, too. The Jio garage 750i L7 is a long-wheelbase sedan powered by a V12 petrol engine. It’s one of only 899 examples ever made for the Middle East, Southeast Asian and European markets.

