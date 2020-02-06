Tata Gravitas To Launch Much Before Diwali 2020

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 12:27 PM By Dhruv.A for Tata Gravitas

It’s expected to command a premium of over Rs 1 lakh compared to the recently launched BS6 Harrier

Tata Gravitas launch slated in the first half of coming financial year (FY 20-21).

Features a third row of seats and captain seats in the second row compared to the Harrier.

Comes with a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed MT and optional AT.

Rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus and upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

Apart from the hot concept showcases, Tata Motors also revealed the launch timeline of the much-awaited Gravitas 7-seater SUV. Tata announced that its flagship SUV will start reaching dealerships anytime during the first half of the financial year 2021. That means, Tata will bring it only after April 2020 when the BS6 emission norms kick in. The carmaker has just launched the 2020 Harrier with BS6 updates and an automatic transmission option

The pre-production SUV that the brand showcased features a similar face and 17-inch alloy wheels like the BS6 Harrier but with roof rails and a comprehensive difference to the rear from the C-pillar onwards. At the back, it gets a redesigned tailgate with an embossed nameplate, rear quarter glass, updated LED tail lamps, and bumpers.

The interiors are also the same as the Harrier but with the addition of captain seats in the second row and a third row that gets dedicated AC vents with blower control, 60:40 seat split, and a charging socket. The interior theme is on the lighter side when compared to the Harrier with cream upholstery and a dark matte wood central panel. The Gravitas will be powered by a BS6-compliant petrol engine that delivers 170PS/350Nm, paired with a 6-speed MT as standard or an optional 6-speed AT.

The upcoming Tata flagship takes on the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500 (launch expected in the second half) and the MG Hector Plus at a premium of over Rs 1 lakh compared to the new BS6 Harrier, which starts at Rs 13.69 lakh. So, expect Gravitas to be priced from somewhere around Rs 15 lakh.