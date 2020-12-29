Tata Gravitas To be Unveiled In January 2021

Published On Dec 29, 2020 06:02 PM By Tarun for Tata Gravitas

It will rival the likes of the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus

Tata is set to unveil the Gravitas in the last week of January 2021.

It will get an additional third row of seats with the option of 6- or 7-seater.

The Gravitas will continue with the same diesel engine as the Harrier.

It will likely be priced a lakh over the Harrier.

Tata is set to unveil the three-row Gravitas SUV in the last week of January. The carmaker showcased it earlier at Auto Expo 2020 in a near-production version. The Tata Gravitas will take on the likes of the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector Plus.

Recently, an uncamouflaged spy shot of the Tata Gravitas was leaked online. It does not feature too many cosmetic differences over the Harrier. The leaked image shows the rear portion which gets a slightly tweaked tail lamp design and a thick chrome strip running through the boot. The roof is now taller to make headroom for passengers in the third row.

Other upgrades should include a new blue shade, a different alloy wheel design, and a refreshed front bumper. The cabin will get a lighter black-beige colour scheme which is different from the Harrier. Rest of the detailing will remain the same.

Additions to the features list could include front parking sensors, electronic parking brake and connected car technology. The Harrier features a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, six airbags, a rear parking camera, a JBL audio system, electrically adjustable driver seat, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Tata Gravitas could be available in both 6- and 7-seater format. The 6-seater version will carry captain seats in the second row. It is about 80mm taller and 63mm longer than the Harrier.

The Gravitas will come with the existing 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier. The engine puts out 170PS and 350Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol is also on the cards but might not be available at the time of launch.

Currently, the Harrier is priced from Rs 13.84 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the Tata Gravitas to demand around a lakh over its 5-seater version. It is likely to be available in limited variants.