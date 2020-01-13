Tata Gravitas Spied. Gets Captain Seats & E-Parking Brake

Published On Jan 13, 2020 04:23 PM By Saransh for Tata Gravitas

The test mule also gets a light creme colour upholstery instead of the brown colour seen on the Harrier

The Gravitas will be launched at Auto Expo 2020.

Prices are expected to range from 15 lakh to 19 lakh.

It will be available with a diesel-automatic option.

A petrol engine is also expected later this year.

It will rival the Mahindra XUV500 and the Hector 6-seater.

Tata is all set to launch the Gravitas in India at Auto Expo 2020. And while the Gravitas is the 7-seater version of the Harrier, the latest spy shots reveal that Tata might offer it with a 6-seat layout as well.

Spotted just a few weeks ahead of its launch, the test mule features captain seats for the second row unlike other test units with a bench type second-row. The captain seats are expected to be limited to the higher variants of the Gravitas while the lower variants will feature a bench-type second row. Captain seats are more comfortable compared to bench-type seats.

Also unique to this test mule is the electronic parking brake, which is likely to be limited to the higher variants. That said, with the introduction of an e-brake, Tata has taken care of the ergonomic issues courtesy of the pull-type handbrake lever on the Harrier. In the Harrier, since the cup holders are placed just behind the hand brake, there is a possibility of the cups getting knocked over when the handbrake is engaged.

The latest spy shots also reveal the Gravitas’ light creme coloured upholstery instead of the brown colour seen on the Harrier. Tata might introduce a light colour upholstery on the Gravitas, making the cabin look roomier and luxurious.

Under the hood, the Gravitas will be powered by the same Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Harrier. However, here it is expected to produce 170PS of power. This engine will be mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, while a 6-speed AT will be offered as an option.

To cater to the growing demand of petrol SUVs, Tata is also working on a petrol engine for both the Harrier and Gravitas. It will be a 1.6-litre direct injection unit that is expected to be mated to a dual-clutch transmission. This 1.6-litre unit will not be on offer at the time of the Gravitas’ launch though.

Set to be launched at Auto Expo 2020, the Gravitas is expected to be priced from 15 lakh to 19 lakh. Once launched, it rival the likes of the XUV500 and the upcoming 6-seater MG Hector.

Also Read: Get Ready For More SUVs From MG Motor At Auto Expo 2020

Image Source