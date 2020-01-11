Get Ready For More SUVs From MG Motor At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Jan 11, 2020 02:00 PM By Saransh for MG ZS EV

This year’s show will mark Morris Garages’ first-ever appearance at Auto Expo

MG is likely to showcase a Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour rival.

The 6-seater version of the Hector is also expected to debut at the biennial event.

A Hyundai Creta-rival could also make an appearance.

The upcoming ZS EV will also be showcased.

Auto Expo 2020 is just around the corner and what better event for a carmaker to reveal its future plans for India. So, after making its mark with the Hector in 2019, MG is planning to keep the momentum going with a strong show at the upcoming biennial event.

MG is expected to showcase not less than four SUVs, which are expected to go on sale in the Indian market by early 2021. So let’s take a look at the lineup.

MG Maxus D90: Sold as the Maxus D90 in the Chinese market, the body-on-frame SUV is expected to take the centre stage at MG’s pavilion. The D90 is a three-row SUV that could be MG’s answer to the popular Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. The Maxus D90 has already been spotted testing in the county and it is expected to go on sale later this year. When launched, the D90 is likely to get a new name along with some styling updates. Also, expect the D90 to be available with both petrol and diesel engines when it goes on sale in India.

6-Seater MG Hector: For a long time, we’ve been hearing that MG is working on a three-row version of the Hector and now the wait is about to end. The British carmaker is expected to debut the 6-seater Hector at Auto Expo 2020. Along with an extra row of seats and captain seats for the middle row, the 6-seater variant is expected to get a new name and some styling updates as well. The engines are expected to be similar to that of the Hector, albeit with BS6 upgrades. With the introduction of an extra row of seats, the 6-seater Hector will lock horns with the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas (7-seater Harrier).

Baojun RS3: The recently unveiled compact SUV from China could be the third SUV at MG’s pavilion. The rebadged RS3 could be MG’s rival to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. The RS3 brings a mix of sharp and flowing styling to the table, featuring a large grille flanked by LED DRLs and bumper-mounted headlamps. In the Chinese market, the RS3 gets a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, if it is launched in India, expect it to get a diesel engine as well.

MG ZS EV: Scheduled to be launched in the coming weeks, the ZS EV will also be present at the Auto Expo. It will spearhead MG’s EV lineup. The ZS EV is powered by an electric motor that generates 143PS and 353Nm. It draws power from a 44.5kWh battery pack that lasts upto 340km on a single charge. Pre Launch bookings for the ZS EV are already underway for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

Apart from the SUVs listed above, MG could also bring some products from its global lineup from China, UK, and Thailand. Of course, the BS6 version of the Hector would be there too and we won’t be surprised to see a special edition of the popular SUV as well.