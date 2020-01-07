Tata Gravitas Automatic Spied Ahead Of Feb Launch

Published On Jan 07, 2020 10:46 AM By Dhruv for Tata Gravitas

The transmission in question is a six-speed torque converter sourced from Hyundai

Gravitas is expected to have panoramic sunroof and more powerful engine than Harrier.

A petrol engine is also under development for the Gravitas and Harrier.

Tata will also introduce a dual-clutch transmission likely with the petrol engine.

We expect Gravitas to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

Tata’s Gravitas is expected to have everything we thought was missing in the Harrier -- an added row of seats, a panoramic sunroof (likely), and an automatic transmission. And it is this automatic transmission that has been caught on camera before the launch of the SUV.

The transmission is expected to be a six-speed torque converter, which has been sourced from Hyundai. The engine in question remains the same 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine that has been borrowed from Fiat, but the power should be upped to the 170PS mark.

A petrol engine for both the Gravitas and the Harrier is also in the works. It will be a 1.6-litre direct injection engine, but it will not be available at the time of the Gravitas’ launch. Tata is also working on introducing a dual-clutch transmission for the Harrier and the Gravitas. It is likely to be introduced with the petrol engine in the SUVs.

We expect Tata to price the Gravitas between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (both ex-showroom). Once launched, it will rival the upcoming six-seater Hector and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500.

