Tata Curvv Shows Its Power By Pulling A Boeing 737 Aircraft

Tata used 1.2-litre turbo-petrol GDi manual variant of the Curvv which makes 125 PS and 225 Nm to pull this aircraft

Cars pulling trucks, trains, and planes — it's not exactly a rare sight, right? But have you ever seen a car with a small 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder engine taking on the challenge? Tata just turned that idea into reality with its recently launched Curvv, where the Curvv SUV-coupe manages to pull a massive Boeing 737 aircraft effortlessly. You can check it out in a video here:

The Curvv used for this feat was powered by Tata’s new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol GDi (direct injection) engine, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. It successfully pulled a heavy 48,000 kg aircraft for 100 meters, earning its place in the India Book of Records. This isn't the first time Tata has attempted such a feat; the automaker also pulled the same aircraft type with the Tata Hexa in March 2017.

More About Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv is one of the first mass-market SUV coupes in India that boasts modern connected LED lighting elements, along with flush-type door handles, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Tata has equipped the Curvv with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, auto-AC, a panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger. Passenger safety is taken care of with six airbags (as standard), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Available With Petrol And Diesel Engines

This SUV coupe comes with three engine options: two turbo-petrol engines and one diesel. The detailed specifications of each engine are provided in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol (new) 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 125 PS 120 PS 118 PS Torque 225 Nm 170 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Tata priced the Curvv between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom PAN India). It rivals the Citroen Basalt. It also serves as an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, and Hyundai Creta.