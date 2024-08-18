Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison
The Curvv EV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option
The Tata Curvv EV is the newest addition to the electric vehicle space in India and directly competes with the MG ZS EV given the similar price ranges. Both of these electric offerings come loaded with tech, but one stands out with more advanced features on paper. Let’s compare the overall specifications of both EVs, so that you can pick the right EV.
Price
First and foremost let's compare the prices of the Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Price
|
Rs 17.49 lakh to 21.99 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh
All Prices are ex-showroom
-
The base variant of the Curvv EV is nearly Rs 1.50 lakh more affordable than the entry-level variant of the MG ZS EV.
-
Even the top-spec variant of the Curvv EV is priced almost Rs 3.5 lakh less than the top-spec variant of the MG ZS EV.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Length
|
4310 mm
|
4323 mm
|
Width
|
1810 mm
|
1809 mm
|
Height
|
1637 mm
|
1649 mm (with roof rails)
|
Wheelbase
|
2560 mm
|
2585 mm
-
In terms of dimensions, the ZS EV is 13 mm longer than the Curvv EV.
-
Both are almost equally wide but the former is 12 mm shorter than the MG EV.
-
The MG ZS EV has a wheelbase that is 25 mm longer than that of the Tata EV.
Powertrain
|
Specifications
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Battery Capacity
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
50.3 kWh
|
Claimed range
|
Up to 502 km (MIDC)
|
Up to 585 km (MIDC)
|
461 km (ARAI)
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
150 PS
|
167 PS
|
177 PS
|
Torque
|
215 Nm
|
215 Nm
|
280 Nm
-
Tata offers Curvv EV with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. While the ZS EV gets only one battery pack option: 50.3 kWh.
-
The range offered by Curvv EV with its both battery pack options remain more than the ZS EV, with the larger battery pack’s claimed figure leading by over 120 km.
-
Although both SUVs have a single motor, the MG ZS EV delivers higher power output than the Curvv EV.
Charging
|
Charging time
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
45 kWh
|
55 kWh
|
50.3 kWh
|
DC fast charger
|
40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (60 kW+ charger)
|
40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (70 kW+ charger)
|
60 minutes from 0 to 80 percent (50 kW charger)
|
AC fast charger
|
6.5 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW)
|
7.9 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW)
|
8.5 to 9 hours from 0-100 percent (with 7.4 kW charger)
-
The Curvv EV supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the larger battery pack option, while the smaller battery pack supports 60 kW DC fast charger, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to go 0-80 percent.
-
Using an AC fast charger, the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours for the 45 kWh variant and it takes up to 7.9 hours for the 55 kWh variants (using a 7.2 KW charger). The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour more for the same task.
Features
|
Features
|
Tata Curvv EV
|
MG ZS EV
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both the Curvv EV and ZS EV get features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 60:40 split rear seats, digital driver's display, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. The safety net of both the EVs include 6 airbags, rain sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
-
The electric SUV coupe offers several additional features, such as a larger infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, more speakers, and the Arcade.ev app suite, which allows users to stream OTT apps on the infotainment system. It also includes a 6-way powered co-driver seat and a 2-step recline function for the rear seats. Additional safety features in the Curvv EV include AVAS, which alerts people nearby when the EV is passing by up to speeds of 20 kmph.
-
The MG ZS EV offers several features that are not available in the Curvv EV, including a follow-me-home function for the headlights, one touch up/down function for driver side window, and leather seats.
Verdict
If you prefer an EV with a more stylish appearance, the Curvv EV might be the right choice for you at this price point. It features an SUV-coupe roofline, flush-type door handles, larger alloy wheels, dual digital screens, a premium sound system, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, it offers two battery packs with greater claimed range figures, allowing customers to choose based on their needs. On the other hand, if you want a premium long-range electric car with a spacious cabin inside and producing more power, the MG ZS EV would be a good fit.
