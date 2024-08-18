All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison

Modified On Aug 18, 2024 12:20 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

  • 3.6K Views
  • Write a comment

The Curvv EV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option

Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison

The Tata Curvv EV is the newest addition to the electric vehicle space in India and directly competes with the MG ZS EV given the similar price ranges. Both of these electric offerings come loaded with tech, but one stands out with more advanced features on paper. Let’s compare the overall specifications of both EVs, so that you can pick the right EV.

Price

Tata Curvv EV
MG ZS EV

First and foremost let's compare the prices of the Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

 

Tata Curvv EV

MG ZS EV

Price

Rs 17.49 lakh to 21.99 lakh (introductory)

Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh

All Prices are ex-showroom

  • The base variant of the Curvv EV is nearly Rs 1.50 lakh more affordable than the entry-level variant of the MG ZS EV. 

  • Even the top-spec variant of the Curvv EV is priced almost Rs 3.5 lakh less than the top-spec variant of the MG ZS EV.

Dimensions 

Tata Curvv EV sloping roofline
MG ZS EV

Model

Tata Curvv EV

MG ZS EV

Length

4310 mm

4323 mm

Width

1810 mm

1809 mm

Height

1637 mm

1649 mm (with roof rails)

Wheelbase

2560 mm

2585 mm

  • In terms of dimensions, the ZS EV is 13 mm longer than the Curvv EV.

  • Both are almost equally wide but the former is 12 mm shorter than the MG EV.

  • The MG ZS EV has a wheelbase that is 25 mm longer than that of the Tata EV.

Powertrain 

Specifications

Tata Curvv EV

MG ZS EV

Battery Capacity

45 kWh

55 kWh

50.3 kWh

Claimed range

Up to 502 km (MIDC)

Up to 585 km (MIDC)

461 km (ARAI)

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

150 PS

167 PS

177 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

280 Nm

Also Check Out: Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price Comparison

  • Tata offers Curvv EV with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. While the ZS EV gets only one battery pack option: 50.3 kWh.

  • The range offered by Curvv EV with its both battery pack options remain more than the ZS EV, with the larger battery pack’s claimed figure leading by over 120 km.

  • Although both SUVs have a single motor, the MG ZS EV delivers higher power output than the Curvv EV. 

Charging 

Tata Curvv EV charging flap
MG ZS EV Charging Point

Charging time

Tata Curvv EV

MG ZS EV
 

45 kWh

55 kWh

50.3 kWh

DC fast charger

40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (60 kW+ charger)

40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (70 kW+ charger)

60 minutes from 0 to 80 percent (50 kW charger)

AC fast charger 

6.5 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW)

7.9 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW)

8.5 to 9 hours from 0-100 percent (with 7.4 kW charger)

  • The Curvv EV supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the larger battery pack option, while the smaller battery pack supports 60 kW DC fast charger, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to go 0-80 percent.

  • Using an AC fast charger, the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours for the 45 kWh variant and it takes up to 7.9 hours for the 55 kWh variants (using a 7.2 KW charger). The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour more for the same task. 

Features 

Tata Curvv EV dashboard

Features

Tata Curvv EV

MG ZS EV

Exterior
  • Auto-LED projector headlights
  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations and charging indication
  • Connected LED tail lights
  • 18-inch alloy wheels
  • Flush-type door handles
  • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me home function
  • LED DRLs
  • LED tail lights
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Roof rails

Interior
  • Dual-tone white & black cabin theme (multiple cabin theme options as per variant chosen)
  • Leatherette seat upholstery
  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel
  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats with 2-step recline function
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • Height-adjustable headrests for rear seats
  • Rear parcel tray
  • Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme
  • Leather seat upholstery
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel
  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • Height-adjustable headrests for all seats
  • Rear parcel tray

Comfort & Convenience
  • Push-button start/stop
  • Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Ambient lighting
  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display with in-built navigation
  • Auto AC with rear vents
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • 6-way front adjustable passenger seat
  • Keyless entry
  • Air purifier
  • Powered tailgate with gesture control
  • All power windows
  • Push-button start/stop
  • Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function
  • Tilt-adjustment for the steering wheel
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • 7-inch digital driver’s display
  • Automatic AC with rear vents
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Keyless entry
  • All power window with driver side one-touch up/down

Infotainment
  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 9-speakers JBL-tuned system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Connected car tech with Arcade.ev App suite
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • 6-speaker music system
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay OTA update
  • Connected car technology

Safety
  • 6 airbags (standard)
  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
  • 360-degree camera with blind view monitor
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Rear defogger
  • All wheel disc brakes
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Rain sensing wipers
  • Hill hold assist
  • Hill-descent control
  • Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • 6 airbags (standard)
  • Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
  • ABS with EBD
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Rear fog lamps
  • Rear defogger
  • All wheel disc brakes
  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Hill-climb assist
  • Hill-descent control
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Both the Curvv EV and ZS EV get features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 60:40 split rear seats, digital driver's display, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. The safety net of both the EVs include 6 airbags, rain sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). 

Tata Curvv EV touchscreen
Tata Curvv EV powered seat

  • The electric SUV coupe offers several additional features, such as a larger infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, more speakers, and the Arcade.ev app suite, which allows users to stream OTT apps on the infotainment system. It also includes a 6-way powered co-driver seat and a 2-step recline function for the rear seats. Additional safety features in the Curvv EV include AVAS, which alerts people nearby when the EV is passing by up to speeds of 20 kmph.

  • The MG ZS EV offers several features that are not available in the Curvv EV, including a follow-me-home function for the headlights, one touch up/down function for driver side window, and leather seats. 

Verdict

Tata Curvv EV
MG ZS EV

If you prefer an EV with a more stylish appearance, the Curvv EV might be the right choice for you at this price point. It features an SUV-coupe roofline, flush-type door handles, larger alloy wheels, dual digital screens, a premium sound system, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, it offers two battery packs with greater claimed range figures, allowing customers to choose based on their needs. On the other hand, if you want a premium long-range electric car with a spacious cabin inside and producing more power, the MG ZS EV would be a good fit. 

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates

Read More on : Curvv EV Automatic

S
Published by
Samarth
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv EV

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV : Specifications Comparison
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience