Modified On Aug 18, 2024 12:20 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The Curvv EV offers a choice between two battery packs, while the ZS EV has only one option

The Tata Curvv EV is the newest addition to the electric vehicle space in India and directly competes with the MG ZS EV given the similar price ranges. Both of these electric offerings come loaded with tech, but one stands out with more advanced features on paper. Let’s compare the overall specifications of both EVs, so that you can pick the right EV.

Price

First and foremost let's compare the prices of the Curvv EV and the MG ZS EV.

Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Price Rs 17.49 lakh to 21.99 lakh (introductory) Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 25.44 lakh

All Prices are ex-showroom

The base variant of the Curvv EV is nearly Rs 1.50 lakh more affordable than the entry-level variant of the MG ZS EV.

Even the top-spec variant of the Curvv EV is priced almost Rs 3.5 lakh less than the top-spec variant of the MG ZS EV.

Dimensions

Model Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Length 4310 mm 4323 mm Width 1810 mm 1809 mm Height 1637 mm 1649 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2560 mm 2585 mm

In terms of dimensions, the ZS EV is 13 mm longer than the Curvv EV.

Both are almost equally wide but the former is 12 mm shorter than the MG EV.

The MG ZS EV has a wheelbase that is 25 mm longer than that of the Tata EV.

Powertrain

Specifications Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Battery Capacity 45 kWh 55 kWh 50.3 kWh Claimed range Up to 502 km (MIDC) Up to 585 km (MIDC) 461 km (ARAI) No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS 177 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm 280 Nm

Tata offers Curvv EV with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh. While the ZS EV gets only one battery pack option: 50.3 kWh.

The range offered by Curvv EV with its both battery pack options remain more than the ZS EV, with the larger battery pack’s claimed figure leading by over 120 km.

Although both SUVs have a single motor, the MG ZS EV delivers higher power output than the Curvv EV.

Charging

Charging time Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV 45 kWh 55 kWh 50.3 kWh DC fast charger 40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (60 kW+ charger) 40 minutes from 10 percent to 80 percent (70 kW+ charger) 60 minutes from 0 to 80 percent (50 kW charger) AC fast charger 6.5 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW) 7.9 hours from 10 percent to 100 percent (using 7.2 kW) 8.5 to 9 hours from 0-100 percent (with 7.4 kW charger)

The Curvv EV supports a 70 kW DC fast charger on the larger battery pack option, while the smaller battery pack supports 60 kW DC fast charger, allowing it to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 40 minutes. However, the ZS EV comes with a 50 kW DC fast charging option, taking 60 minutes to go 0-80 percent.

Using an AC fast charger, the Curvv EV can be charged from 10 to 100 percent in 6.5 hours for the 45 kWh variant and it takes up to 7.9 hours for the 55 kWh variants (using a 7.2 KW charger). The ZS EV takes almost 1 hour more for the same task.

Features

Features Tata Curvv EV MG ZS EV Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations and charging indication

Connected LED tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels

Flush-type door handles Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me home function

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails Interior Dual-tone white & black cabin theme (multiple cabin theme options as per variant chosen)

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

60:40 split-folding rear seats with 2-step recline function

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height-adjustable headrests for rear seats

Rear parcel tray Dual-tone black and beige cabin theme

Leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height-adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear parcel tray Comfort & Convenience Push-button start/stop

Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting

10.25-inch digital driver’s display with in-built navigation

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

6-way front adjustable passenger seat

Keyless entry

Air purifier

Powered tailgate with gesture control

All power windows Push-button start/stop

Power-folding and electrically adjustable ORVMs with heating function

Tilt-adjustment for the steering wheel

Panoramic sunroof

7-inch digital driver’s display

Automatic AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

6-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

All power window with driver side one-touch up/down Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system

9-speakers JBL-tuned system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech with Arcade.ev App suite 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

6-speaker music system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay OTA update

Connected car technology Safety 6 airbags (standard)

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind view monitor

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

All wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Rain sensing wipers

Hill hold assist

Hill-descent control

Acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags (standard)

Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear fog lamps

Rear defogger

All wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Rain-sensing wipers

Hill-climb assist

Hill-descent control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the Curvv EV and ZS EV get features like a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, 60:40 split rear seats, digital driver's display, and 6-way power adjustable driver seat. The safety net of both the EVs include 6 airbags, rain sensing wipers, all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The electric SUV coupe offers several additional features, such as a larger infotainment system, a larger digital driver’s display, more speakers, and the Arcade.ev app suite, which allows users to stream OTT apps on the infotainment system. It also includes a 6-way powered co-driver seat and a 2-step recline function for the rear seats. Additional safety features in the Curvv EV include AVAS, which alerts people nearby when the EV is passing by up to speeds of 20 kmph.

The MG ZS EV offers several features that are not available in the Curvv EV, including a follow-me-home function for the headlights, one touch up/down function for driver side window, and leather seats.

Verdict

If you prefer an EV with a more stylish appearance, the Curvv EV might be the right choice for you at this price point. It features an SUV-coupe roofline, flush-type door handles, larger alloy wheels, dual digital screens, a premium sound system, and a wireless phone charger. Additionally, it offers two battery packs with greater claimed range figures, allowing customers to choose based on their needs. On the other hand, if you want a premium long-range electric car with a spacious cabin inside and producing more power, the MG ZS EV would be a good fit.

