Tata Curvv EV Interior Explained In 10 Images

Published On Aug 11, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV draws heavy inspiration from the interiors of the Nexon EV, Harrier, and Safari SUVs

One of the most recent launches includes the Tata Curvv EV SUV-coupe, featuring a modern and feature-rich interior similar to other recent Tata models. If you want to check it out from close quarters, take a look at these 10 pictures.

Tata Curvv EV Cabin

The showcased Curvv EV had a dual-tone black and white interior. Each of its three variants has a unique cabin theme.

Tata Curvv EV Dashboard

Tata Curvv EV dashboard

The dashboard features a dual-screen setup (a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display), borrowed from the Nexon EV. The AC vents are also similar to the Nexon EV but a carbon-fibre trim is added now. 

The AC panel, combining physical and touch-operated buttons, is also from the Nexon EV. 

Tata Curvv EV Steering Wheel

Tata Curvv EV steering wheel

The 4-spoke steering wheel, with an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo, comes from the larger Harrier and Safari models. It’s wrapped in 2-tone leather, matching the cabin’s theme.

Tata Curvv EV Centre Console

Tata Curvv EV centre console

The centre console has a piano black finish and includes the gear lever, driving mode selector, electronic parking brake, and a smartphone storage space. The front row also has two leather-wrapped centre armrests.

Also See: Tata Curvv EV Exterior Explained In 15 Real-life Images

Tata Curvv EV Front Seats

Tata Curvv EV front seats

The white front seats (different themes for other variants) include ventilation functions, and the driver’s seat is 6-way adjustable. 

Tata Curvv EV Panoramic Sunroof

Tata Curvv EV panoramic sunroof

Tata Motors has provided a panoramic sunroof with the Curvv EV, that adds to the cabin’s airy feel.

Tata Curvv EV Rear Seats

Tata Curvv EV rear seat space

In the rear, the white seats have two headrests on either side, a centre armrest with cup holders, and sufficient legroom, though the sloping roofline slightly limits headroom. All three passengers, however, get 3-point seatbelts.

Tata Curvv EV rear centre armrest

While there are no seatback pockets, the scooped-out seatbacks help provide better legroom.

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Features Revealed

Tata Curvv EV Boot Space And Frunk

Tata Curvv EV boot space
Tata Curvv EV frunk

The Tata Curvv EV gets a 500-litre capacity boot and an 11.6-litre frunk beneath the front bonnet.

Tata Curvv EV Specifications

Specifications

Medium Range

Long Range

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

No of electric motor

1

1

Electric Motor Power

150 PS

167 PS

Electric Motor Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

ARAI-claimed Range

502 km

585 km

It supports DC fast charging of up to 70 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10-80 percent in 40 minutes. With a 7.2 kW AC charger, the 45 kWh battery pack can be fully recharged from 10-100 percent in 6.5 hours, while the 55 kWh battery pack takes nearly 8 hours.

Tata Curvv EV Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV’s prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It directly rivals the MG ZS EV and will lock horns with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti eVX.

Read More on : Curvv EV Automatic

