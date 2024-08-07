Modified On Aug 07, 2024 07:06 PM By Samarth for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is available in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered.

The entry-level Creative variant gets a blue and black themed interior.

The mid-spec Accomplished gets black and burgundy finish in the cabin.

The Empowered variant is available with a white and black cabin theme.

Prices range between Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv EV has gone on sale, with a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It is available in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered. Tata offers a different cabin theme for each variant of the Curvv EV. If you are planning to buy the electric SUV-coupe, then check how the interior looks on each variant.

Variant-wise Cabin Themes

Here are the different interior themes available as per the variant chosen.

Creative- Blue and Black

Accomplished- Burgundy and Black

Empowered- White and Black

Tata Curvv EV: An Overview

The Tata Curvv EV is India's first mass-market all-electric SUV-coupe offering. It is based on Tata’s new Acti.EV platform. In terms of features it offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, and an air purifier. Other comfort and convenience features include a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charger.

Safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor. The Curvv EV also gets Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), featuring adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, high-beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

It is offered with two battery pack options: 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs, offering a claimed ARAI range of 502 km and 585 km respectively.

Price And Competition

The Tata Curvv EV starts at Rs 17.49 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It has no direct rivals in the market, but it serves as an alternative to the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

