Tata Curvv EV Exterior Explained In 15 Real-life Images

The Tata Curvv EV is the first mass-market SUV-coupe in India and it takes design cues from the smaller Tata Nexon EV offering

The Tata Curvv EV is the latest addition to Tata’s EV lineup, positioned above the Tata Nexon EV. Based on the Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Tata Punch EV, the Curvv EV is the first all-electric SUV-coupe in India. It shares many design elements with existing Tata models, particularly the Nexon EV. Here’s a detailed look at the exterior of the Curvv EV through 15 real-life images.

Up front, the Tata Curvv EV features a closed-off grille and connected LED DRLs, with the automatic LED headlights and fog lights positioned below the DRLs on the front bumper. The bumper also includes vertical slats inspired by the Tata Nexon EV.

There’s also a camera mounted below the closed off grille, indicating that the Curvv EV gets a 360-degree camera setup.

The connected LED DRLs on the Curvv EV are identical to those on the Nexon EV. These DRLs feature welcome and goodbye animations, sequential turn indicators, and also serve as a charging indicator when the electric car is plugged in.

At the centre of the grille, there is a charging flap with a 2D Tata logo on top. The charging flap can automatically close once the charging cable is removed and the car is powered on.

As you move to the sides, the coupe roofline of the Curvv EV becomes more evident as its main design highlight.

The Curvv EV features flush-type door handles, which are a first on any production-spec Tata car. Tata also offers the Curvv EV with aerodynamically styled 18-inch alloy wheels.

There is also gloss black cladding around the wheel arches and on the doors.

The ORVMs on the Curvv EV are finished in black featuring turn indicators.

It also features a blue coloured ‘.EV’ moniker on the front doors.

At the rear, the most notable feature is the connected LED tail light setup, which includes welcome and goodbye animations as well as sequential turn indicators. The tailgate also features "Curvv.EV" badging finished in black.

Further enhancing the rear look of the Curvv EV is its extended roof spoiler. The Curvv EV comes in dual-tone colour schemes with a black roof across all variants. Additionally, it features a shark-fin antenna.

Lower down, the Curvv EV features a black bumper and an integrated silver skid plate. Also, the reflectors appear to have a similar triangular-ish housing as those on the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack & Range

The Curvv EV comes with two battery pack options, and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Variant Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range) Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range) Battery Pack 45 kWh 55 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 150 PS 167 PS Torque 215 Nm 215 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC) Up to 502 km Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX.

