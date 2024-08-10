All
Tata Curvv EV Exterior Explained In 15 Real-life Images

Modified On Aug 10, 2024 11:47 AM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv EV is the first mass-market SUV-coupe in India and it takes design cues from the smaller Tata Nexon EV offering

Tata Curvv EV Front 3-4th

The Tata Curvv EV is the latest addition to Tata’s EV lineup, positioned above the Tata Nexon EV. Based on the Acti.ev platform, which also underpins the Tata Punch EV, the Curvv EV is the first all-electric SUV-coupe in India. It shares many design elements with existing Tata models, particularly the Nexon EV. Here’s a detailed look at the exterior of the Curvv EV through 15 real-life images.

Tata Curvv EV Front
Tata Curvv EV Headlights

Up front, the Tata Curvv EV features a closed-off grille and connected LED DRLs, with the automatic LED headlights and fog lights positioned below the DRLs on the front bumper. The bumper also includes vertical slats inspired by the Tata Nexon EV.

There’s also a camera mounted below the closed off grille, indicating that the Curvv EV gets a 360-degree camera setup.

Tata Curvv EV DRLs

The connected LED DRLs on the Curvv EV are identical to those on the Nexon EV. These DRLs feature welcome and goodbye animations, sequential turn indicators, and also serve as a charging indicator when the electric car is plugged in.

Tata Curvv EV Charging Flap

At the centre of the grille, there is a charging flap with a 2D Tata logo on top. The charging flap can automatically close once the charging cable is removed and the car is powered on.

Tata Curvv EV Side
Tata Curvv EV Rear 3-4th

As you move to the sides, the coupe roofline of the Curvv EV becomes more evident as its main design highlight.

Tata Curvv EV Flush Door Handles
Tata Curvv EV Alloy Wheels

The Curvv EV features flush-type door handles, which are a first on any production-spec Tata car. Tata also offers the Curvv EV with aerodynamically styled 18-inch alloy wheels.

Tata Curvv EV Side Cladding

There is also gloss black cladding around the wheel arches and on the doors.

Tata Curvv EV ORVMs

The ORVMs on the Curvv EV are finished in black featuring turn indicators. 

Tata Curvv EV .EV Moniker

It also features a blue coloured ‘.EV’ moniker on the front doors.

Tata Curvv EV Rear

At the rear, the most notable feature is the connected LED tail light setup, which includes welcome and goodbye animations as well as sequential turn indicators. The tailgate also features "Curvv.EV" badging finished in black.

Tata Curvv EV Spoiler

Further enhancing the rear look of the Curvv EV is its extended roof spoiler. The Curvv EV comes in dual-tone colour schemes with a black roof across all variants. Additionally, it features a shark-fin antenna.

Tata Curvv EV Rear Bumper

Lower down, the Curvv EV features a black bumper and an integrated silver skid plate. Also, the reflectors appear to have a similar triangular-ish housing as those on the Nexon EV.

Battery Pack & Range

The Curvv EV comes with two battery pack options, and their specifications are detailed below in the table:

Variant

Curvv.ev 45 (Medium Range)

Curvv.ev 55 (Long Range)

Battery Pack

45 kWh

55 kWh

No. Of Electric Motor

1

1

Power

150 PS

167 PS

Torque

215 Nm

215 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC)

Up to 502 km

Up to 585 km

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV is priced between Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). It can be regarded as a stylish alternative to the MG ZS EV, and it will also rival the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti eVX

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv EV

