Tata Curvv EV Variant-wise Features Revealed

Published On Aug 08, 2024 08:01 AM

The Tata Curvv EV is available in three broad variants: Creative, Accomplished, and Empowered

After a long wait, the Tata Curvv EV has finally gone on sale in our market, with its prices starting from Rs 17.49 lakh and reaching up to Rs 21.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This electric SUV-coupe is available in three variants, or ‘personas’ as Tata refers to them, and comes with a choice of two battery packs. Tata will open the order books for the Curvv EV on August 12, while its deliveries are slated to commence in the latter half of the month.

If you are planning to book one, check out all the features offered across the variants:

Tata Curvv EV Creative Variant

The entry-level Creative variant offered in the Tata Curvv EV is only available with the medium-range 45 kWh battery pack. Here is everything this variant has to offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED Headlights

Connected LED DRL strip

Flush-fitting door handles

17-inch steel wheels with covers Fabric upholstery 7-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear vents

Air purifier

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop

Keyless entry

Paddle shifters

Drive modes (Eco, City and Sport)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

All four power windows

Electric tailgate

6-way adjustable driver’s seat

Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging 7-inch touchscreen

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6 speakers (including 2 tweeters) 6 airbags

ESP

Driver attentiveness alert

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The entry-level Creative variant offers more than just the basics. While you miss out on the more premium displays inside, it does get dual 7-inch screens, LED headlights, a connected LED DRL strip, fabric upholstery, and loads of convenience and safety features.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Variant

The Accomplished variant is available with both the 45 kWh and the 55 kWh battery pack and here’s everything the Accomplished variant offers over the Creative variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlights

Position lights

Connected LED tail lights

Dynamic turn indicators

Front fog lights with cornering function

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Front centre armrest Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

10.25-inch digital driver’s display with navigation support

Cooled and illuminated glovebox

45 W fast-charging Type-C USB ports at the front and rear 10.25-inch touchscreen

8 speakers (including 4 tweeters)

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Alexa voice assistant HD rear parking camera

High-end TPMS

The Accomplished variant features a few exterior additions including dual-tone alloy wheels and LED projector headlights. Tata has also equipped it with a few more comfort and convenience features over the Creative variant including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and USB Type-C fast-charging ports.

Tata Curvv EV Accomplished Plus S Variant

This variant also gets both the battery pack options and here’s everything the Accomplished Plus S variant offers over the Accomplished variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto-LED projector headlights None Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Express cooling Arcade.ev app suite

JBL-tuned sound modes 360-degree camera

Blind spot monitor

Front parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Automatic rear defogger

The Accomplished Plus S variant adds some useful comfort and convenience features as well as helpful safety tech, including a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and rain-sensing wipers.

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus Variant

The top-spec Empowered trim is available only with the larger 55 kWh battery pack, having the higher claimed range figure. It gets the following features over the Accomplished Plus S variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety All-LED lighting with welcome and goodbye animation and charging indicator on DRLs

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Multi-colour ambient lighting

60:40 foldable rear seats

Rear centre armrest 11.6-litre frunk

Rear seats with 2-step reclining function

Voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier with AQI display

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) 12.3-inch touchscreen

9-speaker JBL-tuned sound system (with 4 tweeters and 1 subwoofer) Acoustic vehicle alert system (below 20 kmph)

With this variant, you can get the more premium features on offer with the Curvv EV, including the 12.3-inch touchscreen and the 9-speaker JBL-tuned audio system. Additional features include a welcome and goodbye sequence and a charging indicator on the DRLs.

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A Variant

The range-topping Empowered Plus A variant adds some premium safety features over the Empowered Plus variant. These features are:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Gesture-activated powered tailgate None Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Emergency calling

The Empowered Plus A variant of the Tata Curvv EV only gets a gesture-controlled powered tailgate and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features over the Empowered Plus variant.

Battery, Electric Motor and Range

The Curvv EV offers two battery pack options: a medium-range 45 kWh pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 502 km, paired with a 150 PS/215 Nm electric motor, and a long-range 55 kWh pack with an ARAI-claimed range of 585 km, coupled with a 167 PS/215 Nm electric motor.

Rivals

The Tata Curvv EV directly rivals the MG ZS EV, and will lock horns with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and the Maruti eVX.

