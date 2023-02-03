Published On Feb 03, 2023 06:55 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago EV

It came at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh, which was just for the first 20,000 buyers

2,000 units delivered in the first batch across 133 cities.

Gets 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs with 250 kms and 315 kms of range, respectively.

It’s offered in XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux variants.

Features a seven-inch infotainment system, cruise control, auto AC, TPMS, and a rear camera.

Nationwide deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV are now underway. The first batch of 2,000 units has been delivered across 133 cities. The electric hatchback got 10,000 bookings in a single day and is already said to have received over 20,000 bookings total.

The Tiago EV was launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are applicable only for the first 20,000 buyers, post which the prices will be hiked. The new prices are yet to be revealed.

The electric hatchback gets 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery packs that offer a claimed range of 250 kms and 315 kms, respectively. With a DC fast charger, both the battery packs can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 57 minutes. A 7.2kW AC charger will take 2.6 hours to charge the 19.2kWh variants and 3.6 hours for the 24kWh variants.

The Tiago EV doesn’t look too different from the ICE-version, save for some EV specific elements and different exterior shades. In terms of features, it’s equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen system, automatic AC, cruise control, dual front airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear view camera.

It doesn’t have any rivals for now but will soon find competition with the Citroen eC3. It can also be seen as a more affordable option to its sedan counterpart, the Tigor EV.

